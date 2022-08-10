Read full article on original website
Related
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Narcity
Alberta's Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It'll Be Hit Hard With 'Tons Of Snow'
Alberta might still be enjoying the sunshine and those sweet summer temperatures, but a winter weather forecast for the province has just dropped, and it's safe to say it's going to be a cold one. According to an extended winter weather forecast by Farmers' Almanac, Canada is likely to see...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/11 Thursday forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert until about 11 AM for isolated downpours east that could lead to localized flooding.Forecast: Morning showers/downpours to our east will push offshore by midday. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with iso'd showers around the area. As for tomorrow, there will be a stray shower early in the morning, followed by partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and less humid conditions. It will be a touch cooler, too, with highs in the low 80s.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs around 80.
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year
Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, and at times the scorching blanket has been downright oppressive. But meteorologists at Accuweather have good news.
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Monsoon in the Southwest and a Cold Front in the Southeast Forecasted from August 12
Monsoon rain in the Southwest and a cold front in the Southeast will be the main weather conditions of these quadrants in the United States this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday, August 11. The so-called active monsoon season in portion of the Western US could...
Warm weather for much of the U.S.
Monsoon rain continues for the Southwest as warmer temperatures are forecast for parts of the West and Southeast. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest details.
Temperatures forecast to soar up to 30C in some parts of Ireland
People across the island of Ireland are bracing themselves for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days.Met Eireann has extended its yellow weather warning from Leinster and Munster to all 26 counties. It is set to come into effect on Friday at noon and remain in place until Sunday at 6am.Forecasters said it will be “very warm or hot” on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures of 27-29C.⚠️UPDATE: Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population• High Solar UV index•...
natureworldnews.com
Southwest Corner of Western Australia Faces Its Coldest Days as Cold Front Causes Massive Chaos This Week
Due to an intense cold front moving over southwest Western Australia, Perth experienced one of its coldest days of the year. With temperatures expected to fall between 4 and 8C below average today, the air pushing the cold front is described as being "unusually chilly." Western Australia is expected to...
Narcity
Ontario's Winter Weather Forecast May Have Already Ruined Your Christmas Plans
Brace yourselves for what sounds like a cold and kind of crappy winter in Ontario, folks! The weather forecast is officially here, and Christmas will be bad vibes, man. Like Santa in a red raincoat, bad. According to the Farmers' Almanac, the province is in for yet another cold season...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Says Summer's Peak Has Officially Ended & Fall Is Coming
Summer heat is already slipping out of Ontario's weather forecast, with residents being warned to expect hints of fall. So, you can finally give your A.C. and hydro a break. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the province is set to trade in its endless barrage of heat waves for some less melty, later-in-the-season vibes, and honestly, it doesn't sound bad at all.
Comments / 0