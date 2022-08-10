ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/11 Thursday forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert until about 11 AM for isolated downpours east that could lead to localized flooding.Forecast: Morning showers/downpours to our east will push offshore by midday. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with iso'd showers around the area. As for tomorrow, there will be a stray shower early in the morning, followed by partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and less humid conditions. It will be a touch cooler, too, with highs in the low 80s.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs around 80.
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season

While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year

Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
Warm weather for much of the U.S.

Monsoon rain continues for the Southwest as warmer temperatures are forecast for parts of the West and Southeast. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest details.
Temperatures forecast to soar up to 30C in some parts of Ireland

People across the island of Ireland are bracing themselves for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days.Met Eireann has extended its yellow weather warning from Leinster and Munster to all 26 counties. It is set to come into effect on Friday at noon and remain in place until Sunday at 6am.Forecasters said it will be “very warm or hot” on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures of 27-29C.⚠️UPDATE: Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population• High Solar UV index•...
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Says Summer's Peak Has Officially Ended & Fall Is Coming

Summer heat is already slipping out of Ontario's weather forecast, with residents being warned to expect hints of fall. So, you can finally give your A.C. and hydro a break. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the province is set to trade in its endless barrage of heat waves for some less melty, later-in-the-season vibes, and honestly, it doesn't sound bad at all.
