GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is committed to providing a wide range of services for kids, adults, and families to help improve their mental, emotional, and behavioral wellbeing. Did you know that August is Wellness month? When we think of wellness we may think of physical exercise or our diet, but it is much more than that. Wellness includes physical, emotional, social, intellectual, occupational, financial, and environmental parts of our lives. All these aspects are interconnected and directly affect one another.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO