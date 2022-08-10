Read full article on original website
WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the WBCA festivities are still months away, organizers already working on next year’s celebration. The WBCA will reveal who will be next year’s Mr. South Texas. Since 1952, the WBCA has honored a person for their contributions to the growth and development of...
Backpacks with school supplies distributed to Laredo students
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 100 students at Michael S. Ryan Elementary School got backpacks filled with school supplies Thursday morning, August 11. District 4 councilmember Alberto Torres, Driscoll Health Plan, and the city of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department partnered up to distribute these materials. The supplies were collected during a back-to-school concert held over the summer. This is the fifth year in a row an event like this helps students at Laredo Independent School District (LISD). Gabriela Berlanga, the assistant principal at Michael S. Ryan Elementary School, said, “It is very important for us to continue to hold these events in order to help our students to be prepared for when they come to our campus, in order for them to be able to learn and gain more knowledge.”
Truancy officers reminds Laredo parents about consequences of student absences
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Even though the school year might just be starting, it’s never too early to start thinking about attendance. UISD and LISD are speaking out about the consequences some might face if kids miss too many days of school. It’s time to get back on track...
Laredo teachers ready for a successful year
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With nearly 60,000 students returning to school this year, teachers have been preparing for the start of the year for several days now. Teachers and staff members play a pivotal role in a student’s success and many local educators are ready to fulfill their duties.
LISD invites students to get a Jump Start on academics this Saturday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the new school year officially underway, LISD is providing its students with an opportunity to get ahead on their academics. Starting this Saturday, LISD will hold the first of many Jump Start sessions at all of its LISD campuses from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
National Garage Sale Day: Sell without a permit for one weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted clutter, the City of Laredo is waiving garage sale permits this weekend!. Starting on Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, Laredo residents will be able to sell items from their garage, yard, or home without the fear of a penalty or fine.
One More 100F Day, Then Shower Chance
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Showers associated with wind shift boundaries to our north, and a wave in the upper level wind flow moving west from the gulf will bring shower chances as early as Thursday night, and especially on Friday and Saturday, and still a smaller chance on Sunday. The showers will be scattered, but most places will get something during those days, and some of the showers will be heavy. Temperatures, will likely be under 100F on Friday and Saturday, and possibly on Sunday.
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus; UISD explains policy
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some parents at Ricardo Molina Middle School are concerned about their children having access to a bus route. The new campus recently opened and the students had previously attended Los Obispos Middle School which had a bus stop close by because that campus was more than two miles away. Now, the new school is much closer, thus the students no longer have that option.
Laredo school districts discuss enhanced security measures for school year
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students are not the only ones returning to classes this week, police officers and security guards are also back in action. After the tragedy in Uvalde, thousands of parents are questioning how both school districts will keep their kids safe during the school year. Public schools...
Ruthe B. Cowl Center announces ‘Runway for a Cause’ fundraiser
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local rehabilitation center is looking to host a fashion show fundraiser and it’s inviting the community to support its cause. The Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center will be hosting its Runway For a Cause Gala and Style Show. This year’s theme is Champaign and...
Accident causes closures on Highway 359
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing some lane closures on Highway 359. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened near Highway 359 near Old Milwaukee Road. This has prompted a temporary closure for the westbound lanes on 359. Motorists are being asked to...
Laredo to take part in 3-day budget workshop
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Public safety, city streets, and fixing the water system are just a few of the dozens of items that will be discussed today, tomorrow, and Friday by city of Laredo leaders. Wednesday, August 1 is the first day of the city’s budget workshop meetings. Every...
Non-profit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting residents to belt their lungs out and hit the high notes for a good cause. The Women’s City Club of Laredo is hosting open call auditions for its second annual ‘The Voice of Laredo’ competition. Contestants must be...
500+ applicants take Laredo Police entrance exam
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 559 applicants started the process of becoming potential Laredo Police Academy cadets. The aspiring officers took the test at the Sames Auto Arena on Wednesday morning, August 10. During this first exam, the Laredo Police Department is testing the applicants’ reading, mathematical, and comprehension skills. Those who pass the test will then move on to an agility exam.
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to the stage
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The flagship fundraiser for the South Texas Food Bank returns after a two year absence. The thirteenth edition of the Empty Bowls fundraiser is happening on Friday at the Sames Auto Arena. The event will feature the iconic, Grammy winning band, Los Lobos. Other special features...
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation by the ‘KGNS On Your Side’ team reveals that the City of Laredo was the victim of a phishing scam that resulted in the loss of over 1 million in taxpayer dollars. In February 2022, KGNS obtained a grievance filed by then...
Laredo officials address losing a million dollars in phishing scam
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News first broke the news of a cyber scam that cost the City of Laredo one-million dollars in taxpayer money. A city finance employee fell for an e-mail scam back in 2019 and it is only coming to light now after the KGNS ‘On your Side’ team investigated it.
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A truck full of undocumented people is found at a local Walmart. The incident happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located on Loop 20 and Clark. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the...
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threats made toward a Laredo high school student. In a statement, Laredo Independent School District said, it was notified on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in the afternoon about an allegation of a serious threat to one of its current J.W. Nixon High School students.
School district police: drive safely when kids head back to school
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As students head back to school, traffic will be back in the morning and afternoon. School districts want to make sure the community is ready for it. School district police will be directing traffic and everyone needs to drive safely, especially around school buses. United Independent School District (UISD) Police Department’s Sergeant Sergio Garcia said, “when the bus driver initiates the stop sign in the bus to pick up or drop off students, all drivers should stop. It is a violation if you ignore the stop sign, especially if a student is crossing, or another pedestrian is walking. They can be conducted to a criminal investigation as well.”
