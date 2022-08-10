ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KSNT News

K-State student to represent Team USA in England

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Kansas State student will be representing the U.S. next year at an international championship. Bailey Walke, a competitive baton twirler, who has earned 31 career top-ten medals at the National Baton Twirling Association’s National Championships, has been chosen to be a representative for the U.S. internationally. She will be heading to […]
MANHATTAN, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Wamego, Kansas family member killed in U.S. 24 collision

BEATRICE – One member of a Wamego, Kansas family was killed and three other family members seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday near their hometown. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 37-year-old Randy Tinkel, of Wamego…the driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup, was killed in the accident. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel and two children, ages seven and two, were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Topeka senior center celebrates completed mural of founders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mural that celebrates the founders of a Topeka senior center is complete. The LULAC Senior Center, located at 1502 NE Seward Ave., hosted a blessing, dedication ceremony Thursday, August 11, for its new mural of its founders Robert and Hazel Gomez. City leaders including Mayor Mike Padilla, Topeka Police Chief Byran Wheeles, and representatives from the Oakland Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) attended the dedication.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Friend from Arizona testifies Thursday afternoon in day 5 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven people took the witness stand Thursday in Day 5 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in Topeka. Chandler, now 62, was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas City, KS
WIBW

Three drag racers stop by Menard’s ahead of NHRA Nationals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - John Force, Tony Schumacher, and Jim Campbell took a trip to Menard’s in Topeka on Thursday to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. It was all in an effort to get Topeka excited about the Menard’s NHRA Nationals taking place this weekend at Heartland Motorsports Park.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Driver prepares to make NHRA history at Heartland Motorsports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Hot Rod Association nationals competition this weekend is always a big draw, but this year one driver will make history. Travis Shumake is no stranger to drag racing. “A lot of my family is used to seeing my dad win drag races for decades...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

COVID picture improves in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.
KANSAS STATE
FanSided

Kansas football lands first quarterback commitment of 2023 class

The Jayhawks have landed their first commitment from a quarterback in their 2023 recruiting class. Three-star quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his intentions to play for Lance Leipold and Kansas on Thursday afternoon live via his Instagram page. According to Rivals.com, the 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback from Douglasville, Georgia, chose KU over...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

FBI special agent testifies on Day 6 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial got underway Friday at the Shawnee County Courthouse in Topeka, with the questioning of a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent taking up most of the morning. Friday’s session started at 9:04 a.m. Chandler, now 62, was...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

NOTO event space ready for clients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new event space is accepting reservations in NOTO. The ribbon was cut on Rogue Event Space Thursday, located at 917 N Kansas Ave. The studio is a new event space in the district, offering space indoors and outdoors. The studio’s owner says it’s their planning services that set them apart. “We want make sure any sort of event is not a stressful situation for them,” owner Ariel Unselt said. “A lot of times when you are planning events, it can be overwhelming and stressful.”
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

VAEK to enroll veterans in VA Healthcare at Mayetta event

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System will host an event to find rural veterans with health conditions that qualify them or the families they left behind for compensation. The Eastern Kansas VA Healthcare System says Tribal and State Veteran Service Officers, as well as other knowledgeable...
MAYETTA, KS

