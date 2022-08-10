Manchester United: How PSV winger Cody Gakpo went from Ruud van Nistelrooy's mentee to Premier League side's potential saviour

Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland heaped more misery on his old club as he set Hearts on their way to a 4-1 cinch Premiership victory at Tynecastle on Sunday. The Tannadice outfit were looking to bounce back from their 7-0 Europa Conference League thrashing away to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, but they got off to the worst possible start when they fell behind in the first minute.

SOCCER ・ 3 HOURS AGO