Manchester United: How PSV winger Cody Gakpo went from Ruud van Nistelrooy's mentee to Premier League side's potential saviour

SkySports
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Antonio Conte and Tuchel Tuchel sent off after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off as tempers flared after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser earned Tottenham the unlikeliest of points in a pulsating 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Conte and Tuchel had already been booked for a face-to-face altercation in the aftermath of Spurs' first...
SkySports
West Brom 1-0 Sheff Utd: Karlan Grant nets winner to see off Blades in Carabao Cup
Substitute Karlan Grant headed West Brom into the Carabao Cup second round as they edged Sheffield United 1-0 at The Hawthorns. Grant's 73rd-minute effort - just three minutes after coming on - secured a tie at Sky Bet League One Derby in a game full of chances. United, who made...
SkySports
Mauro Icardi open to move to Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Frenkie de Jong has indicated that Chelsea is his preferred destination should a move to the Premier League materialise in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. Coventry City are considering legal action against Wasps after being forced...
SkySports
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope proves his worth as Seagulls stutter to another goalless home showing
Graham Potter praised the "excitement and intent" of his Brighton side but admitted he "couldn't believe we didn't score" past an inspired Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Potter's men had two efforts cleared off the line and forced Pope into two fantastic saves. Pascal Gross missed a sitter late on as they didn't get the result their performance merited at home.
SkySports
Emmanuel Dennis: Nottingham Forest sign Watford striker before announcing Cheikhou Kouyate on free transfer
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford. The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up. Dennis featured in Watford's opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in...
SkySports
Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Kevin De Bruyne stars as champions cruise to victory over Cherries
Man City sent out an ominous warning to the rest of the Premier League after brushing aside Bournemouth 4-0 despite big-money new signing Erling Haaland failing to score. The Premier League champions produced a blistering first 45 minutes at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium, going in 3-0 ahead at half-time thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan (19), Kevin De Bruyne (31) and Phil Foden (37).
SkySports
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds
Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
SkySports
David de Gea's mistakes cost Manchester United at Brentford but is he suited to Erik ten Hag's style of play?
David de Gea's mistake for the first goal was wretched, an aberration. But it was the role that he played in Brentford’s second goal in this 4-0 thrashing that should worry Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag more. With the centre-backs offering options left and right, Christian Eriksen showed...
SkySports
Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Robert Lewandowski fires blank on debut as hosts frustrated in La Liga opener
Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona debut ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in their first LaLiga game of the season on Saturday. It was a frustrating night for Barca whose fans showed up at an almost sold-out stadium to see their new team headlined by Poland striker Lewandowski, the twice FIFA Best Player of the Year winner, and Brazil winger Raphinha.
FIFA・
SkySports
Hearts 4-1 Dundee United: Jambos add to visitors' woes with 4-1 hammering
Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland heaped more misery on his old club as he set Hearts on their way to a 4-1 cinch Premiership victory at Tynecastle on Sunday. The Tannadice outfit were looking to bounce back from their 7-0 Europa Conference League thrashing away to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, but they got off to the worst possible start when they fell behind in the first minute.
SkySports
Sunderland 2-2 QPR: Goalkeeper Seny Dieng scores last-minute equaliser for Rangers
Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng headed in a dramatic equaliser after Sunderland had looked on track to hit top spot in the Sky Bet Championship. Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms scored for the second Saturday in a row to put Sunderland on track for three points only for QPR to hit back late on and earn a point.
SkySports
Jamie Redknapp tips Tottenham striker Harry Kane to sign new contract within months to end speculation over future
Jamie Redknapp has backed Harry Kane to sign a new long-term contract at Tottenham after being convinced of the club's ambition under Antonio Conte. Over two years ago, in an interview with Redknapp for Sky Sports, Kane spoke about his frustration at so far failing to win trophies with Tottenham - and revealed he would be prepared to leave if the team did not progress.
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Gabriel Jesus transforming Arsenal; Erik ten Hag's huge task at Man Utd
Brazilian conditions; Brazilian brilliance. Gabriel Jesus and his international team-mate Gabriel Martinelli were exceptional against Leicester. Gabriel Magalhaes wasn't bad at the back either. As north London sweltered the South Americans sambaed. Two goals and two assists was a stunning contribution from Jesus on his first Premier League start for...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager appears to rule out midfield signing during summer transfer window
Jurgen Klopp believes the solutions to Liverpool’s midfield problems lie within his squad after admitting “it doesn’t look like something will happen” over a summer signing. Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out for up to six weeks having limped off with a hamstring injury during their...
SkySports
Ipswich 3-0 MK Dons: Marcus Harness scores as Town go top of League One
Ipswich went to the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a convincing 3-0 victory over MK Dons at Portman Road. Goals from Wes Burns and Marcus Harness put the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break before Conor Chaplin swept home Town's third in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win.
SkySports
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag's side thrashed in west London by brilliant Bees
Erik ten Hag said he could have taken off all of his “naïve” players at half-time after a catalogue of errors put them 4-0 down at the interval against Brentford. In an astonishing first half in some intense west London heat, Manchester United put in one of their worst performances in 30 years of playing in the Premier League - with Ten Hag's mistake-laden side doing their new manager no favours.
SkySports
Sasa Kalajdzic: Manchester United considering Stuttgart striker who is keen on move to Old Trafford
Sasa Kalajdzic is one of a number of strikers Manchester United are looking at this summer and sources close to the Stuttgart forward claim he wants to move to Old Trafford. Austria international Kalajdzic has entered the final year of his contract and is thought to be of interest to United as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his forward line before the window closes.
SkySports
Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham: Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene hits winner for Steve Morison's Bluebirds
Jaden Philogene's first half strike was enough to earn Cardiff a 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday lunchtime. The 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee hit the winner after just 17 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium, connecting with a Callum O'Dowda square ball to tap in his first goal for the club from close range.
SkySports
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia goals give Steven Gerrard victory over Frank Lampard
Goals from Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa over Everton as Steven Gerrard got the better of Frank Lampard at Villa Park. The game looked over when substitute Buendia added to Ings' first half strike late on but Lucas Digne's own goal made for a nervy finish in the afternoon sunshine with Amadou Onana coming close to bundling in a shock equaliser for Everton in stoppage time.
SkySports
Gio van Bronckhorst: Rangers improving with every game; Ceri Bowley joins coaching set-up
Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers are sharpening the tools which will be required to cut through St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday. Rangers faced a well-organised and sturdy Kilmarnock side in Govan last week but came away with a 2-0 cinch Premiership win. The victory, sealed by a late Alfredo...
