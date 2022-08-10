ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments

My name is Zeul
4d ago

Now if the Parents of these wonderful kids that attend Kid’s sporting events could act with the same Respect and Sportsmanship that would be Great!!

AT S.R.
4d ago

this is baseball...what maybe boring to watch so some...but is a lesson in sportsmanship and team work that builds the fundamentals to a productive human in society..baseball made me and my son a better man..

Nick
3d ago

This a teachable moment - showing great sportsmanship and respect for each. Every young athlete- regardless of sport should watch this and learn from it. Kudos to the parents, you have raised two wonderful kids!

