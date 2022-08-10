Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Racism and Exploitation Exposed in UK Health Sector Reports
The UK health research charity Wellcome has a culture of institutional racism while a prominent London medical school supported and benefited from the British Empire’s subjugation of people of color, according to separate reports. The Social Investment Consultancy and The Better Org carried out research at the request of...
Bloomberg
Hyperinflation Spurs Zimbabwe to Halt Payments to Contractors
Zimbabwe has suspended payments to government contractors as part of efforts to halt a slump in its currency that’s fueling hyperinflation. The order was sent to government ministries, departments and agencies by Permanent Secretary of Finance George Guvamatanga after the Treasury noticed they were submitting invoices of cash for goods and services using parallel market rates. The MDAs are required to seek approval from Treasury for current and future contract pricing and share with it their due diligence on existing charges, Guvamatanga said.
Bloomberg
The UK Economy, and Sterling, Face Next Big Crisis This Winter
Headwinds for the UK economy spell trouble for sterling, and the real test for the Bank of England and the currency may still be in store. The cost-of-living crisis is about to intertwine with the energy crisis this winter, leaving the BOE in a bind. UK wholesale natural gas prices have more than tripled in the last year and are more than four times higher than the seasonal average over the previous five years. Household energy bills are forecast to rise while the government plans for organized blackouts in a worse-case scenario in January.
Bloomberg
China Consumer Inflation Reaches 2-Year High as Pork Surges
China’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in two years, largely due to surging pork costs, while weak consumer demand kept overall price pressures in check. The consumer price index rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier as pork prices surged 20.2%, National Bureau of...
BBC
John Lewis boss: Over-50s quitting the workforce fuels inflation
An exodus of over-50s who left the workforce during the Covid pandemic is fuelling wage inflation, says the boss of John Lewis. Dame Sharon White said any government must think "really hard" about how to get more older people back into work. The UK has seen one million people, mostly...
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Most In-Demand Jobs in the U.S.
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Filterbuy. Workers in the U.S. are currently experiencing one of the most favorable labor markets in years. The unemployment rate has climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, but around 11.5 million jobs were open as of early spring, a historic high. With so many open positions readily available, more workers have felt confident in seeking new jobs, setting off what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation.” And because workers are in high demand, more employers are offering higher pay and other perks to attract talent, and wages are rising more rapidly than they have in 40 years.
ZDNet
Most companies admit they don't have a clue about digital transformation
Honesty about your cluelessness, haplessness and withering hopelessness can be utterly disarming. This is why I've just been moved to rare, laughter-led pity toward senior corporate executives. (Normally, I only feel it to this degree whenever they try to justify their political contributions or their personal indiscretions.) You see, I've...
Bloomberg
Finance Industry Warns EU’s Benchmark Rules Pose ‘Systemic Risk’
A consortium of financial trade associations rallied against proposed European Union regulations that would restrict the use of financial benchmarks, warning they could disrupt markets and even pose a systemic risk. The group, spearheaded by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, are pushing against a blanket ban against foreign benchmarks...
Bloomberg
Crypto Lender Tied to Chinese Rig Giant Throws Miners a Lifeline
Chinese Bitcoin mining rig giant Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has been selling machines to miners for about nine years. Now it’s helping to keep them afloat during the cryptocurrency market downturn through its ties with industry financier Antalpha. Bitmain and its Antpool mining spinoff are working with Singapore-based Antalpha to...
Bloomberg
Housing Slowdown Chills Investors Who Supercharged US Market
Investors — from small-time flippers to Wall Street-backed landlords — helped propel US home prices to record levels during the pandemic boom. But now, they’re pulling back as recession risks mount, in a move that could accelerate the market’s slowdown. Institutional landlords are canceling contracts and...
TikTok's Toxic Work Culture At London Forced Employees To Quit; Continues Hiring In US
TikTok compelled its London office staff to quit by creating a hostile working culture, Financial Times reports. TikTok created what staff described as a "kill list" of colleagues in the e-commerce department whom it wanted to fire or end the contracts. Some of the targeted employees had only been in...
Bloomberg
India July Inflation Cools, Easing Pressure for Steep Hikes
India’s retail inflation softened for a third straight month in July, taking some pressure off the central bank from pursuing sharp monetary tightening to return price gains back to its target band. Consumer prices rose 6.71% last month from a year earlier, dipping below 7% for the first time...
Bloomberg
Argentina Raises Key Interest Rate to 69.5% in Biggest Hike Since 2019
Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark Leliq rate to 69.5%, representing the largest hike in almost three years. Officials raised the rate by 950 basis points, the eighth increase this year, according to a statement. It follows an outsized, 800-basis point hike just two weeks ago. Until now, central bank officials only raised rates about once every month.
Bloomberg
Sun-Drenched Spain Turns on Europe’s Biggest Solar Power Plant
Iberdrola SA turned on Europe’s largest solar plant in western Spain as the country drives up output of renewable energy to cut reliance on fossil fuels. Spanish power is trading almost three times higher than the five-year seasonal average as Russian gas cuts push up fuel costs. As one of Europe’s sunniest nations, Spain is betting that greater solar generation will ease its dependence on volatile commodity markets while helping to clean up the energy mix.
The 4 most recession-proof industries to work in, according to LinkedIn
Workers and CEOs alike are worried about an impending recession. But some industries weather economic downturns better than others, LinkedIn finds.
US stocks soar to a gain of 3% in the week as investors cheer data showing cooling inflation
A cooling of inflation is seen as risk-on for the stock market because it would give the Federal Reserve more flexibility in its interest rate hikes.
Wix embarks on cost-cutting quest as economy takes a dive
Popular website builder (opens in new tab) Wix has begun implementing cost reduction measures in a bid to achieve $150 million in annualized savings. With effects of high inflation materializing and a potential recession on the horizon, Wix (opens in new tab) says in its Q2 financial report that these savings are not one-time in nature and will continue to be realized on a run-rate basis.
Bloomberg
Rivian Leads EV Slump After Investors Shun Money Losers
Even a breakthrough US climate bill designed to encourage sales of electric cars has failed to revive investor interest in Rivian Automotive Inc., as the risk-hungry traders who catapulted its shares to dizzying heights last year shun companies for whom profitability is still years away. In a year that has...
Bloomberg
It’s a Hot Month for M&A With $63 Billion in North America Deals So Far
A surprise surge in deals is turning August into a memorable month for mergers and acquisitions, helped by rising stock prices and steadier US markets. Already $63 billion of transactions have been announced in North America, the most for a comparable monthly period since November and eclipsing the $52 billion in deals for all of July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Among an eye-catching 613 combinations proposed in this traditionally sleepy summer month is Vista Equity Partners’ plan to buy tax-management software provider Avalara Inc for $7.8 billion.
Bloomberg
Russia Diesel Flows Seen Falling Just as Rhine Chaos Hits Europe
Shipments of diesel-type fuel from former Soviet Union countries are forecast to ease this month, potentially complicating an already chaotic supply picture in Europe. Exports of gasoil and diesel from the region are expected to drop 4% in August from a month earlier, according to seaborne oil trade analytics firm Petro-Logistics SA. Much -- if not all -- of the supply will originate from Russia, a major provider of such fuels, particularly to Europe.
