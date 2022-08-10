Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
Bloomberg
Peloton to Cut 800 Jobs, Hike Prices and Shut Stores in Sweeping Overhaul
Peloton Interactive Inc. will embark on a sweeping overhaul that includes cutting nearly 800 jobs, raising prices for its Bike+ and Tread machines, and outsourcing functions such as equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The changes, which the company disclosed Friday in a memo to employees, also include...
Allen Media Group Elevates Chris Malone to Chief Financial Officer
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has elevated Christopher Malone to chief financial officer, the company announced Thursday. Malone initially joined AMG in June as executive vice president and head of corporate development and will now assume the CFO title previously held on an interim basis by Bill Higgs, executive vice president and chief financial officer of AMG’s Weather Group division.
Joan Amble Joins Board of Directors of Spire Global, Inc.
VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services today announced that it has appointed Joan Amble to the Company’s board of directors. In her role, Ms. Amble will work with Spire’s leadership team to implement best practices as the business continues to quickly scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005035/en/ Joan Amble (Photo: Business Wire)
Walmart Says Major Layoffs Are Necessary For A 'Strong Future' For The Company—Employees Can't Be Happy
As inflation continues to rise, Walmart reportedly laid off approximately 200 of its corporate employees, according to a source familiar with the situation. Based on a recent article published by Tech Crunch, the retail company said in a statement, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers, and the business community.”
insideevs.com
Nikola Q2 Revenue Above Expectations On Delivery Of 48 Tre BEVs
Nikola Corporation's Q2 2022 results exceeded market estimates as the commercial EV maker delivered more semi trucks after a production ramp-up. The company manufactured 50 Tre BEV electric trucks at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona, during the second quarter of the year, and delivered 48 to dealers. That was slightly below Nikola's own forecast, which had called for between 50 and 60 deliveries in the period. Two additional Tre BEVs were delivered in the first week of July, which will be reported as part of Q3 revenues.
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
Bloomberg
Lucid Says Saudi PIF Was Supportive as Supply Crunch Hit
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Top shareholder Saudi Arabia has been supportive of Lucid Group Inc. during a supply crunch that forced two production target cuts this year, an official at the carmaker said on Thursday.
Bloomberg
Rivian Leads EV Slump After Investors Shun Money Losers
Even a breakthrough US climate bill designed to encourage sales of electric cars has failed to revive investor interest in Rivian Automotive Inc., as the risk-hungry traders who catapulted its shares to dizzying heights last year shun companies for whom profitability is still years away. In a year that has...
JCPenney Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- JCPenney — the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families — announced today the appointment of Stephanie Plaines as the chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005524/en/ Stephanie Plaines joins JCPenney as chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bloomberg
It’s a Hot Month for M&A With $63 Billion in North America Deals So Far
A surprise surge in deals is turning August into a memorable month for mergers and acquisitions, helped by rising stock prices and steadier US markets. Already $63 billion of transactions have been announced in North America, the most for a comparable monthly period since November and eclipsing the $52 billion in deals for all of July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Among an eye-catching 613 combinations proposed in this traditionally sleepy summer month is Vista Equity Partners’ plan to buy tax-management software provider Avalara Inc for $7.8 billion.
QuickBooks Launches SMB Wholesale Marketplace
QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
Bloomberg
Marcos Rejects 300,000 Ton Sugar Import Plan
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected a plan to import as much as 300,000 metric tons of sugar, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said. The Sugar Regulatory Administration, in an order dated Aug. 9, said it approved the plan, which sought to import raw and refined sugar for delivery no later than Nov. 30. It said raw sugar production for the crop year ending this month is expected to fall 16% to 1.8 million metric tons.
Bloomberg
H&R Block CEO Supports IRS Funding
Jeff Jones, CEO of H&R Block, discusses the company's earnings and his thoughts on the Inflation Reduction Act to beef up the Internal Revenue Service. Bloomberg Business of Sports Host Scarlet Fu talks about LIV challenging the PGA and Serena Williams retiring. Bloomberg News Oil Products Reporter Jack Wittels shares the details of his Bloomberg The Big Take story Europe’s Rivers Run Dry, Disrupting $80 Billion in Trade Routes. And we Drive to the Close with Alan Lancz, Director of Research at www.LanczGlobal.com Hosts: Carol Massar and Mike Regan. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Starboard slashes stake in Kohl's after seeking to buy it in January
BOSTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Starboard Value, which had offered to buy Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) for roughly $9 billion early this year, slashed its stake in the department store by more than 80% in the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Friday evening.
Bloomberg
‘No One Wants to Work Anymore’ Is a Complaint as Old as Work Itself
“It’s become apparent nobody wants to work in these hard times.”. Such statements have become emblematic of the Great Resignation and the years around the Covid-19 pandemic when workers quit en masse, refused to return to offices and embraced self-employment the most in more than a decade. The latest jobs report provided only more evidence: the labor force participation rate fell to the lowest level this year, and many restaurants, hotels and other businesses are still struggling with painful staffing shortages.
Klasha Adds Former PayPal Executive to Help Transform African Commerce
Klasha has appointed former PayPal executive Ayman Jawhar CPO, saying his experience will help the company scale its B2B and B2C products for cross-border African commerce. Jawhar joins the San Francisco and Lagos, Nigeria-based technology company with 15 years of experience at PayPal, Miro, Prodigy Finance and Next47, during which time he led new product line expansions in Africa, the Middle East and Europe, according to a press release.
Bloomberg
Head of Amazon Health Care Initiative Taking an Extended Break
Kristen Helton, who ran one of Amazon.com Inc.’s most important healthcare initiatives, is on a break that began earlier this summer. “After more than 5 years at Amazon, Kristen decided to take some well-deserved time off to spend the summer with her family,” an Amazon spokesperson said Thursday in a statement. It wasn’t clear when she would return.
How Inventory and Supply Chain Challenges Could Impact Wolverine in the Back Half of 2022
Click here to read the full article. Wolverine Worldwide cut its full-year revenue outlook after feeling the impacts of unplanned headwinds related to elevated wholesale inventory, foreign exchange rate pressures, and some lingering supply chain delays. On the company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Wolverine CEO Brendan Hoffman said that Q2 was impacted by two main factors. First, in June, the company began to experience order postponements, as certain U.S. retailers were faced with excess inventory in distribution centers and stores. Hoffman said that the company is working closely with its retail partners to move through product and in some cases turning...
