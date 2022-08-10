ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

China, Vietnam Ceding Ground to Second-Tier Footwear Exporters

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCJsR_0hBiebqw00

Click here to read the full article.

U.S. footwear imports increased 27.4 percent in the first six months of the year compared to the first half of 2022 to 1.35 billion pairs, according to new data from the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel ( OTEXA ).

Top supplier China saw its shipments processed at U.S. ports increase 28.8 percent in the same period to 783.74 million pairs. This was comparatively flat from the prior month but down from a 34.5 percent increase in the first quarter, signaling diversified production among brands and retailers amid continued tariffs on Chinese good and heightened geopolitical tensions.

According to a recent Gartner survey, 95 percent of respondents said they are evaluating or executing changes to their China sourcing and manufacturing strategy, and 55 percent of those already acted on their plans.

“If it’s coming from China , you’re going to have a problem, at least for the next year,” California Fashion Association president Ilse Metchek told attendees at a Sourcing at Magic panel. “Politics be damned, there’s nothing you can do about it. So as for alternatives, now is the time to explore them.”

Footwear imports from No. 2 production spot Vietnam , were up 11.9 percent in the first half from same period in 2021 to 311.73 million pairs, bettering a a decline of 4.5 percent in the first quarter, according to OTEXA.

A new World Bank report said Vietnam’s economic recovery accelerated over the last six months on the back of resilient manufacturing and a robust rebound in services. Gross domestic product growth is forecast to surge to 7.5 percent in 2022 from an estimated 2.6 percent in 2021.

“However, this positive outlook is subject to heightened risks that threaten recovery prospects,” the World Bank said. “Risks include growth slowdown or stagflation in main export markets, further commodity price shocks, continued disruption of global supply chains or the emergence of new Covid-19 variants.  Domestic challenges include continued labor shortages, the risk of higher inflation, and heightened financial sector risks.”

Combined imports from China and Vietnam in the six-month period grabbed a 74 percent U.S. market share, down from an 83.2 percent in the first quarter, as second-tier suppliers gained ground.

Imports from Indonesia rose 47.4 percent in first half comparisons to 99.98 million pairs, while shipments from Cambodia were up 54.1 percent to 43.31 million pairs and import from India increased 53.6 percent to 21.39 million pairs.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 1

Related
Sourcing Journal

Brooks Running Back to Meeting Demand After Vietnam Factory Closures

With supply chain difficulties finally improving, Brooks Running began to meet demand once again in May, keeping the company on track to grow revenue in the double digits this year. Brooks saw revenue increase 11 percent in the second quarter, it said Thursday. The double-digit performance represented an improvement from the first quarter, when it experienced a slight sales decline, according to The NPD Group. The Berkshire Hathaway-owned brand does not release an earnings report and so did not officially comment on its Q1 sales. Brooks CEO Jim Weber did, however, admit in April that last year’s factory closures in Vietnam “caused...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Strike at Britain’s Biggest Container Port Poses New Supply Chain Blow

Click here to read the full article. Contract talks on Monday failed to reach a resolution on wages for nearly 2,000 dockworkers at the Port of Felixstowe as shippers and carriers brace for an eight-day strike later this month. Companies now face yet another wrinkle in global supply chains with the strike, the first at Felixstowe since 1989, scheduled for Aug. 21-29 at Britain’s largest container port. “We are disappointed and regret that, despite our best efforts, we have still been unable to reach an agreement with the hourly branch of Unite [union],” the port said in a statement Tuesday. The port sweetened...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

PrimeAsia’s Journey Toward More Sustainable Leather Production

Click here to read the full article. While some fashion and footwear consumers are exploring leather alternatives, many only want the real deal. So, it’s up to brands using leather to understand the material’s advantages as well as its environmental impacts and reduce the latter wherever possible. To help, PrimeAsia has started new initiatives to determine which elements contribute to its environmental impacts and to measure, manage and reduce manufacturing and product footprints. PrimeAsia, the largest full-service footwear tanning group in Asia, created one of the most comprehensive life cycle assessments (LCA) in the leather and footwear industries. The LCA was created...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gross Domestic Product#Commerce Department#Business Industry#Vietnam Ceding Ground#Chinese#Gartner#Otexa#World Bank
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Apparel
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions

The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
ALASKA STATE
Benzinga

China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea

Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
FOREIGN POLICY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy