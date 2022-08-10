ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property seems vengeful and outrageous

By U-T Letters
 2 days ago

Search of Trump’s home seems vengeful

Re “ FBI searches Trump’s home in Florida ” (Aug. 8): The search by the FBI on President Trump’s private residence smells of the “I’ll get even” card (after the snub of Merrick Garland to become a Supreme Court Justice by Republican Mitch McConnell).

Since the day Donald Trump declared his intent to run for U.S. president the Democrats have continued to harass him and it’s obvious this is all about “trying” to find something on former President Trump that involves the Jan. 6 incident on the Capitol Building that would disqualify him from running for President in 2024.

If the FBI and DOJ (headed by Attorney General Merrick Garland) are allowed to search the private residence of a former U.S. president with no evidence of wrong doing, they could do the same to any of us for no reason at any time.

Steve Aldridge

Ocean Beach

FBI should also look into Clinton, Bidens

Re “ FBI searches Trump’s home in Florida ” (Aug. 8): Now that the FBI has searched former President Trump’s home in Florida, it’s time for the FBI to consider looking at Hillary Clinton and Hunter and Joe Biden for their suspicious activities too.

Bob Seelos

Mission Hills

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

CBS Miami

"These are dark times for our Nation": Trump on FBI search of Mar-a-Lago estate

MIAMI - For a second day demonstrators lined the bridge leading to Mar-a-Lago where the FBI conducted a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home Monday.Demonstrators waved American flags and carried signs in support of the former president Adriane Schochet says she is an entrepreneur said she was upset about what happened."We have to save our rights, our freedom, our country and I'm here to demonstrate that holding the united state's American flag."The search, sources say is part of an investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.People familiar with the...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump search: Unsealed search warrant suggests ex-president being investigated under Espionage Act

FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home on Monday found documents classified above top secret as well as the paperwork for Trump ally Roger Stone’s pardon and information about French president Emmanuel Macron.According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mr Trump’s property which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing markings identifying them as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information — a level of classification above the top secret level which is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US...
POTUS
