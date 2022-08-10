Opinion: FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property seems vengeful and outrageous

Search of Trump’s home seems vengeful

Re “ FBI searches Trump’s home in Florida ” (Aug. 8): The search by the FBI on President Trump’s private residence smells of the “I’ll get even” card (after the snub of Merrick Garland to become a Supreme Court Justice by Republican Mitch McConnell).

Since the day Donald Trump declared his intent to run for U.S. president the Democrats have continued to harass him and it’s obvious this is all about “trying” to find something on former President Trump that involves the Jan. 6 incident on the Capitol Building that would disqualify him from running for President in 2024.

If the FBI and DOJ (headed by Attorney General Merrick Garland) are allowed to search the private residence of a former U.S. president with no evidence of wrong doing, they could do the same to any of us for no reason at any time.

Steve Aldridge

Ocean Beach

FBI should also look into Clinton, Bidens

Re “ FBI searches Trump’s home in Florida ” (Aug. 8): Now that the FBI has searched former President Trump’s home in Florida, it’s time for the FBI to consider looking at Hillary Clinton and Hunter and Joe Biden for their suspicious activities too.

Bob Seelos

Mission Hills

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .