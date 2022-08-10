ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

15 soldiers killed by roadside bombs in north Burkina Faso

By ARSENE KABORE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

At least 15 soldiers were killed in northern Burkina Faso when their vehicles hit land mines, including a rescue team that hit a second explosive device when they were rushing to help, the army said.

The explosions took place in the Bam area of the Center-North region, the army said in a statement issued late Tuesday. The first vehicle hit a roadside bomb near the town of Namsiguia, it said. When the rescue team responded a second device exploded.

“The results of the two incidents show 15 fallen soldiers and one injured. Material damage was also recorded,” said the army statement. “The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces sends his condolences to the families of the victims and his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. To the units, he sends his warm encouragement for all the efforts made.”

No group has yet taken responsibility for the attack and investigations are underway, the army said.

Burkina Faso is grappling with soaring jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that’s killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

42 Mali soldiers killed in suspected jihadist attacks

Forty-two Malian soldiers died in a sophisticatedweekend attack by suspected jihadists using drones artillery, authorities said Wednesday, the latest violent incident to rock the troubled Sahel country. On Monday, the army had said 17 soldiers and four civilians had died.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#Explosions#San Diego#Explosive Device#Al Qaida#Islamic State
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Cars
nationalinterest.org

Hell on Earth: Afghanistan Is Suffering Under the Taliban

Key stakeholders with adequate experience in Afghanistan must reassess their hitherto tolerance of the tragic developments in Afghanistan since August 2021. On July 20, 2022, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report on “Human Rights in Afghanistan: 16 August 2021 – 15 June 2022.” The ten-month report covers a wide range of ongoing human rights violations in the country since August 2021 when the Taliban, covertly supported by the Pakistani military, overthrew Afghanistan’s developing democracy and elected president. Although Afghans feel slightly relieved by the report’s coverage of human rights violations, they are disappointed by the report’s lack of clarity on the Taliban’s direct involvement in committing those violations. In effect, the report fails to provide accurate qualitative and quantitative analyses of how the Pakistan-backed Taliban have brought about and are perpetuating the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation across Afghanistan.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Antony Blinken hits back at the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha deal by sheltering al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri after group slammed US for Kabul drone strike that killed terrorist

The US Secretary of State slammed the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha agreement by housing the leader of Al Qaeda, after the group denounced the US for killing the terrorist in a drone strike. Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over as leader of Al Qaeda after founder Osama bin Laden's...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinian Gunmen in Battle; Two Teens Killed in Clashes

NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian militant commander and another fighter in a gunbattle in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the military said, triggering further clashes in which Palestinians said two teens were killed in separate incidents. Israeli forces surrounded the house of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi,...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Notorious Pakistani Taliban Leader Killed by Bomb in Afghanistan

Omar Khalid Khorasani, a high-ranking member of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorist group, was killed in Afghanistan. Omar Khalid Khorasani, a high-ranking member of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group, was reportedly killed on Sunday night by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s southeastern Patika province, according to the group. Khorasani,...
WORLD
The Guardian

‘They beat girls just for smiling’: life in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban’s return

Maryam* is near the top of her sixth grade class in Kabul, which under Taliban rule means that her education should be ending in a few months. But the 10-year-old, whose name we have changed to protect her identity, has a strategy to stay in school for another year, and her eyes dance with satisfaction as she explains her plan. “I will make sure I don’t answer too many questions right. I have decided to fail, so I can study sixth grade again.”
WORLD
The Associated Press

Shiite Muslims in Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan mark Ashoura

KARBALA, Iraq (AP) — Shiites in Iraq, Lebanon and Pakistan chanted, paraded and beat their chests on Tuesday as they marked Ashoura, one of the most important dates on the religious calendar, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein. The symbols of Shiite piety...
RELIGION
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy