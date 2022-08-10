ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’: Release Date, Poster Revealed for Big-Budget Pakistan Film (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Bilal Lashari’s much awaited Pakistani magnum opus “ The Legend of Maula Jatt ” has set an October release date and unveiled a new poster.

Featuring immensely popular stars Fawad Khan (“Ms. Marvel”) as Maula Jatt and Mahira Khan (“Superstar”) as Mukkho, the Punjabi-language film is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic “Maula Jatt.”

The cast for the film, which is one of the biggest budgeted in the history of Pakistani cinema, also includes Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt, Humaima Malik as Daro, Faris Shafi as Mooda and Gohar Rasheed as Makha.

The film focuses on the legendary rivalry between local hero Maula Jatt and Noori Natt, the leader of a brutal gang. Lashari, whose debut feature “Waar” (2013) broke box office records in Pakistan, has reimagined the story for a global audience.

“The Legend of Maula Jatt” is produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films. In Pakistan, the producers have engaged top cinema and distribution strategist Nadeem Mandvivalla, who will distribute the film via his Mandviwalla Entertainment. The film will release on Oct. 13, 2022, and is being distributed by Pranab Kapadia of Moviegoers Entertainment in overseas markets.

Mandvivalla said: “It is our immense pleasure to become a part of the most ambitious project from Pakistan, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt,’ an Encyclomedia and Lashari Films production. Releasing the spectacular ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’ is not only going to be challenging but is also perceived to create a milestone in the history of Pakistani cinema.”

Fawad Khan said: “It gives me immense pleasure and is an honor to play the role of the legendry Maula Jatt. It was an absolute joy working with the team. I wish us all the very best of luck to all and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I enjoyed during the making.”

Mahira Khan said: “No matter what project I promote I’m asked about ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt.’ This was a unique experience for me as an actor, learning to act in a language that I don’t know specifically was a challenge that I enjoyed. I believe that great things happen when hard work and patience are combined.”

Lashari said: “A ten-year journey of creating an impossible film will conclude this October in a cinema near you.”

Hikmat added: “I hope this film proves to be one of those history-defining moments for South Asian cinema that it deserves.”

