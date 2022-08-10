Read full article on original website
49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With NFL’s Hat Rules
The San Francisco head coach has a “beef” with the league.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone
The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts
It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
Look: The 49ers Had A Special Visitor At Practice Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers hosted famous video gamer Dr. Disrespect at training camp today. Not only did Dr. Disrespect--real name Herschel Beahm IV--attend practice, but he did so in full uniform, wearing a customized No. 2 49ers jersey. This isn't the first time the 49ers have welcomed the YouTube streaming...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns
A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has noticed that WR Brandon Aiyuk is doing what he needs to in order to improve ahead of the upcoming season. “He’s developing in all the stuff he needed to do to get better,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “He comes off the ball every play, he runs full speed every play, he’s not slow-playing stuff anymore. He’s not sitting there and fighting with guys with his hands. He’s doing it with his feet, with his hips, creating edges by running, breaking down. If you want to get open in this league, you have to be so violent in how you run and put your knees into the ground and everything. And that’s hard on guys a lot. They do that like three days in a row, and sometimes they have to take a week off. That’s why it’s so crucial how these guys prepare. And it’s hard when we’re not around him, but B.A., he did it all when he was away from us, he did it all throughout OTAs and his body can handle everything he’s doing and that’s why he is getting better right now.”
Pete Carroll consults Richard Sherman for input about young Seahawks secondary
The Seattle Seahawks have a young secondary with numerous rookies in the fold who may be promising pieces for the near future and could be expected to make an impact early on in the 2022 season. Head coach Pete Carroll has been consulting with a very familiar face regarding the young defensive backs.
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: WR Marquise Goodwin 'Really Steady, Very Productive'
Goodwin is poised to be the No. 3 receiver in Seattle's offense
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Malik Willis Says 'I Can't Continue to Rely' on My Legs to Make Plays in NFL
Malik Willis flashed his next-level athleticism during his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens—perhaps a little too much, if you ask the rookie quarterback. “I just made up for it with my legs. Can't continue to rely on that, though," Willis told reporters, admitting he missed some reads in the passing game. "But that's what the preseason is for—so you can just see those things against a live defense, one we hadn't played before.”
Bleacher Report
Vikings' Kirk Cousins Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out for Preseason Game vs. Raiders
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss the team's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday. Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will handle the quarterbacking duties with Cousins out of the lineup. O'Connell said he has not made a decision...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Browns to Consider Jimmy Garoppolo Trade If Watson's Suspension Increases
Jimmy Garoppolo's future could lie in Cleveland. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns "will consider acquiring Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension significantly increases upon appeal." Watson was suspended six games by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson after over two dozen women accused him of...
Bleacher Report
Report: Tom Brady 'Fine' amid Absence from Buccaneers Camp for Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly "fine" after being excused from his team's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday for personal reasons, but he will be away for some time. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the report and more details:. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller Has Missed Training Camp Because of Hamstring Injury
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has missed time in training camp because of a lingering hamstring injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the injury is "not considered serious." Paul Gutierrez of ESPN spoke to Waller at a Las Vegas Aces game, and the veteran tight end indicated he planned to return to practice next week.
Bleacher Report
Titans' Mike Vrabel Says Malik Willis Must 'Be More Decisive' Throwing the Football
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said rookie quarterback Malik Willis has room for improvement as a passer after Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Willis made some highlight-reel plays with his legs in his debut, including a seven-yard touchdown run, but he completed a modest six of...
Agreed resolution between NFL, NFLPA on Watson 'could still happen'
Unless appeals officer and former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey says otherwise, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be available to start Friday's preseason opener at thee Jacksonville Jaguars over backup Jacoby Brissett, as planned. After it was learned on Thursday that "a person familiar with" Watson's camp...
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise
The 2022 NFL season is here. Well, the preseason contests have arrived at least, and the games that count will follow close behind. So, do you have your pick for Super Bowl LVII yet? If not, you've come to the right place, as we're looking past the favorites and spotlighting three dark-horse teams sure to exceed expectations.
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Rank Entering Preseason?
OK, so it's mostly going to be bad football. And the starters for most teams will play a series or two at most. But starting Thursday evening at Gillette Stadium, the 2022 NFL preseason will get underway in earnest. For some teams, it's an opportunity to tighten things up ahead...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Players You Need to Watch In Preseason
While some NFL fans would prefer to skip the preseason, fantasy football managers should watch these games and draft accordingly. In the practices leading up to the first full week of exhibition games, beat reporters and analysts have shared nuggets from those sessions that deserve some attention. Over the past two weeks, young players have made noise at training camp, and some coaches want to see them go against other teams in a game setting.
