Corsicana, TX

KLTV

East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas dock builder was selected by producers of the television show The Chosen to build a custom dock on their new 1st Century village set in Midlothian. “The Bible says to utilize your talents God gave you, and to be a part of something...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County

H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
CandysDirt

This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts

Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
Dallas Observer

DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
planomoms.com

Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼

Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
CW33

Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog

Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits. She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving. "I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said....
dallasexpress.com

Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir

As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
101.5 KNUE

Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas

The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
starlocalmedia.com

Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall

Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits. As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland

GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
navarrocountygazette.com

Navarro County Historical Commission Receives Award

AUSTIN, Texas—The Navarro County Historical Commission (Navarro CHC) has been awarded a 2021 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC). This annual award affirms Navarro CHC appointees for managing well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich Texas communities. The Commissioners Court––presented the Distinguished Service Award certificate and publicly acknowledged the Navarro CHC appointees for their dedicated service at their regular meeting on August 8th.
