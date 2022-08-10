Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. Lesinski
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Aquarium of Niagara second Party On The Plaza
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara celebrated its second 'Party On The Plaza' on Thursday. The first one was held last week and it was a big hit. Families from around Western New York came out to enjoy lots of free friendly activities, snacks, live entertainment, and of course the sea animals.
Rides, food, games, oh my!: The Best 12 Days of Summer returns to Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The sights, sounds, tastes and smells of the Erie County Fair returned to the Southtowns on Wednesday. Thousands of fair goers went out to the Fairgrounds to enjoy the first day of the nearly two century old tradition. “We just like coming through here. It is just so much fun. It […]
5 Must Do Things This Year At The Erie County Fair
The Erie County Fair is officially open and if you are planning on stopping by there are some must-do things that you have to check off your to-do list. Here are Five Must Do Things that you need to do at the Erie County Fair this year. 1. Pet A...
WGRZ TV
Special food items this year at the Erie County Fair
Check out some of the new food options this year at the Erie County Fair. One of this year's newest items includes picked nachos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The ribbon is cut at the 182nd Erie County Fair!
There are numerous new attractions at the Erie County Fair and you have plenty of time to check them out. The ribbon was cut Wednesday morning. The fair is open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Food collection drive at fair exceeds expectations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are well known for their generosity. But, they may have outdone even themselves when it came to the unprecedented response by those attending the opening day of the Erie County Fair on Wednesday, to a food drive held by FeedMore WNY. "The first...
Erie County Is Offering 3 Free Rabies Vaccine Clinics For Cats And Dogs
Erie County is offering three free rabies clinics to pet owners to help them protect their fur babies. The rabies vaccine clinics are for cats, dogs and ferrets at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, and Buffalo sites. The first two clinics will be drive-thrus, which the Erie County Department of Health has used for the past two years. The third location, in the Broadway Market, will be a walk-thru only.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Foods That Look Awful But Taste Amazing in Western New York
If there is one thing that people who live in Buffalo and visit the Buffalo area can agree on is that food here is amazing. Just about everyone I know who has moved away has said the same thing, that they miss the food. With all of the great foods...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dennis Ruda is the 2022 Erie County Ultimate Fairgoer
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year the Erie County Fair draws around a million people and some of them take it very seriously. Hamburg's Dennis Ruda has been going to the fair every year since the 1960s. He documents the fun with tons of photos on his social media pages...
5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo
With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA to host 'Kindness is Fashionable' community mural event
Shoppers invited to help brighten the hallways with their very own artwork. As the community gears up for back to school, The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is inviting shopping guests of all ages to participate in the creation of a new community mural titled, “Kindness is Fashionable,” which will be painted on the windows of entrance 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnypapers.com
Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'
The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
WIVB
New Lewiston business energizes community
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new business in Lewiston, is helping people feel refreshed and hydrated. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak tried out Balanced Infusions on Wakeup!. For more information, head here. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo health officials commemorate Jefferson Avenue Tops employees
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials at the Community Health Center of Buffalo presented employees at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue with a special plaque commemorating the bond the two formed following the May 14 mass shooting. Victim's family members and those who were at Tops when the shooting...
Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
Wyoming County fair to kick off Saturday
The Wyoming County fair will run for one week from Saturday, Aug. 13 to Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Pike Fairgrounds.
Don’t Think About Bringing This To The Erie County Fair
The Erie County Fair kicks off today and if you plan to head out to enjoy the "Best 12 Days of Summer" there is one family member you will want to leave at home. The Erie County Fair has a strict "No Pets" policy and anyone who tries to bring in a pet to the fair will be asked to leave. The Erie County Fair posted their pets' rules on their Facebook page this week.
buffalorising.com
Buffalo Lighthouse Association awarded a Preserve New York Grant
The Buffalo Lighthouse Association has been awarded a $14,000 Preserve New York grant to fund the Historic Structures Report for the fog signal building at the 1903 South Buffalo Light Station. This is welcome news for the preservation team that has been fighting to restore the light station/fog signal building, which will one day be a unique destination for boaters, as the grounds can only be access by water at this point.
Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
Comments / 1