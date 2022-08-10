ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

2 On Your Side

Aquarium of Niagara second Party On The Plaza

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara celebrated its second 'Party On The Plaza' on Thursday. The first one was held last week and it was a big hit. Families from around Western New York came out to enjoy lots of free friendly activities, snacks, live entertainment, and of course the sea animals.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County Is Offering 3 Free Rabies Vaccine Clinics For Cats And Dogs

Erie County is offering three free rabies clinics to pet owners to help them protect their fur babies. The rabies vaccine clinics are for cats, dogs and ferrets at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, and Buffalo sites. The first two clinics will be drive-thrus, which the Erie County Department of Health has used for the past two years. The third location, in the Broadway Market, will be a walk-thru only.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dennis Ruda is the 2022 Erie County Ultimate Fairgoer

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year the Erie County Fair draws around a million people and some of them take it very seriously. Hamburg's Dennis Ruda has been going to the fair every year since the 1960s. He documents the fun with tons of photos on his social media pages...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo

With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'

The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
TONAWANDA, NY
WIVB

New Lewiston business energizes community

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new business in Lewiston, is helping people feel refreshed and hydrated. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak tried out Balanced Infusions on Wakeup!. For more information, head here. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See...
LEWISTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo health officials commemorate Jefferson Avenue Tops employees

​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Officials at the Community Health Center of Buffalo presented employees at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue with a special plaque commemorating the bond the two formed following the May 14 mass shooting. Victim's family members and those who were at Tops when the shooting...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Don’t Think About Bringing This To The Erie County Fair

The Erie County Fair kicks off today and if you plan to head out to enjoy the "Best 12 Days of Summer" there is one family member you will want to leave at home. The Erie County Fair has a strict "No Pets" policy and anyone who tries to bring in a pet to the fair will be asked to leave. The Erie County Fair posted their pets' rules on their Facebook page this week.
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Lighthouse Association awarded a Preserve New York Grant

The Buffalo Lighthouse Association has been awarded a $14,000 Preserve New York grant to fund the Historic Structures Report for the fog signal building at the 1903 South Buffalo Light Station. This is welcome news for the preservation team that has been fighting to restore the light station/fog signal building, which will one day be a unique destination for boaters, as the grounds can only be access by water at this point.
BUFFALO, NY

