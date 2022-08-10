Read full article on original website
True Co.-owned Pipeline Break Spills 45,000 Gallons of Diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A pipeline carrying diesel fuel has cracked open and spilled more than 45,000 gallons of diesel fuel in a rural area of eastern Wyoming. The ruptured line is owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states.
Cheney Outraises Hageman in Final Quarter, Still 20 Points Behind in Polling
In the most recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney has raised $2,012,228.14 since the end of June, while her main opponent, Harriet Hageman, raised $540,085.68 during that same period. Of the 3,261 donors that have given to Cheney since the end of June, most of them...
What Music Genre Is Least Favorite Of Wyoming Football Players?
The likes and dislikes of the Wyoming players is interesting. Everyone has their favorite music, but what about least favorite?. According to a recent Instagram video, the University of Wyoming locker room has some MAJOR diversity when it comes to the music they enjoy and the music they REALLY dislike.
Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
Schroader, Degenfelder, and Zerba Participated in the Last Forum Before the Election
On Wednesday, the Natrona County Republican Women hosted their final candidate forum, this time for those running for Superintendent of Public Instruction in the Wyoming Republican Primary. Three of the four candidates, the current superintendent Brian Schroader, Megan Degenfelder, and Jennifer Zerba, showed up to the forum along with a...
Trump and Lummis Announce Endorsement of Wyoming Candidates
On Sunday, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis announced in a guest column for the Cowboy State Daily that she is endorsing several candidates for Wyoming's upcoming Republican primary. Lummis announced her support for Harriet Hageman, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Tara Nethercott, who is running for Secretary...
Casper: Hunter’s Education Classes Available
According to Casper's Wyoming Game and Fish public information specialist, "summer is a good time to take a hunter education course." Anyone planning to hunt in the fall who needs to complete their hunter education courses can now sign up for a class. Several classes are starting now. To register...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
Central, Western Wyoming Face Potential Flooding Through Sunday
Mother Nature smacked central Wyoming's summer's lack of rain upside the head on Thursday night with a spectacular thunderstorm. The National Weather Service Riverton Office has forecast heavy storms through Sunday. With those come flood watches and potential flash flooding from Natrona County -- especially Casper Mountain -- west to...
Wyoming Supreme Court Keeps Alive Casper Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Linda Lennen will get her day in court for a wrongful death lawsuit against two Casper Police officers and the City of Casper she says are responsible for negligence in the February 2018 shooting death of her son Douglas Oneyear. The next legal actions will affect a grieving family in...
Wyoming Ranked High on States With the Most Underprivileged Children
It's a very uncomfortable subject, but it's one that needs to be addressed more often. There are far too many children in America that have to go without the necessities of life on a daily basis. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s States with the...
What’s The Best Way To Brew Iced Tea In Wyoming?
Growing up our iced tea was instant, and just the thought of instant tea makes me want to puke. As our family developed a little, mom learned the trick of brewing refreshing iced tea and the rest is history. All of our family loves it, but none of us can make it like ma.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ”Glacial Snow-Filled” Wyoming Winter
The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a cold, showy winter for much of the country in 2022-2023. That includes Wyoming, which is shown on a map as being part of a "Hibernation Zone, Glacial Snow-Filled" area according to the publication:. In general, the Farmer's Almanac is predicting a colder than usual...
Motorcyclist Killed After Driving Off Cliff in Wyoming
A motorcyclist is dead after driving his bike off a cliff in northwest Wyoming, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near milepost 13 on Wyoming 22 west of Jackson. The patrol says 56-year-old Georgia resident Roger Davis was riding east when he failed...
Gas prices keep dropping, Wyoming
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 64.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
Gray, Nethercott, and Armstrong Face Off During Debate
On Monday, state Representative Chuck Gray, state Senator Tara Nethercott, and Mark Armstrong participated in a candidate debate hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming. The debate was held for candidates running in Wyoming's Republican primary for Secretary of State and featured all three people currently running,...
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
WATCH: Jeffree Star Is Now a Permanent Wyomingite
There is no turning back now. Jeffree Star has officially sold his Hidden Mansion, California and is making Wyoming his full time home. According to a recent report from PriceyPads, Star actually sold the 19,000 square foot property for roughly $1.2 million over the asking price (it reportedly sold for $16.7 million).
Wyoming Loves Beer, But Are We Drinking It The Wrong Way?
One thing I've noticed about Wyoming is that the Cowboy State loves beer. Heck, the University of Wyoming even sings the song "In Heaven There Is No Beer", securing the fact that beer is a Wyoming staple. According to RateBeer.com, there are nearly 40 breweries, brewpubs, and microbreweries in the...
