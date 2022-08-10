ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

What Music Genre Is Least Favorite Of Wyoming Football Players?

The likes and dislikes of the Wyoming players is interesting. Everyone has their favorite music, but what about least favorite?. According to a recent Instagram video, the University of Wyoming locker room has some MAJOR diversity when it comes to the music they enjoy and the music they REALLY dislike.
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming

A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Casper, WY
State
California State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Rock Springs, WY
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Laramie, WY
State
Nebraska State
City
Torrington, WY
K2 Radio

Trump and Lummis Announce Endorsement of Wyoming Candidates

On Sunday, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis announced in a guest column for the Cowboy State Daily that she is endorsing several candidates for Wyoming's upcoming Republican primary. Lummis announced her support for Harriet Hageman, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Tara Nethercott, who is running for Secretary...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Casper: Hunter’s Education Classes Available

According to Casper's Wyoming Game and Fish public information specialist, "summer is a good time to take a hunter education course." Anyone planning to hunt in the fall who needs to complete their hunter education courses can now sign up for a class. Several classes are starting now. To register...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car

A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
CODY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cooksey
K2 Radio

Central, Western Wyoming Face Potential Flooding Through Sunday

Mother Nature smacked central Wyoming's summer's lack of rain upside the head on Thursday night with a spectacular thunderstorm. The National Weather Service Riverton Office has forecast heavy storms through Sunday. With those come flood watches and potential flash flooding from Natrona County -- especially Casper Mountain -- west to...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

What’s The Best Way To Brew Iced Tea In Wyoming?

Growing up our iced tea was instant, and just the thought of instant tea makes me want to puke. As our family developed a little, mom learned the trick of brewing refreshing iced tea and the rest is history. All of our family loves it, but none of us can make it like ma.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Aviation#Aircraft#The Cooksey Ranch#Navy#Burton Air Service
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Killed After Driving Off Cliff in Wyoming

A motorcyclist is dead after driving his bike off a cliff in northwest Wyoming, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near milepost 13 on Wyoming 22 west of Jackson. The patrol says 56-year-old Georgia resident Roger Davis was riding east when he failed...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Gas prices keep dropping, Wyoming

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 64.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming

One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
K2 Radio

Gray, Nethercott, and Armstrong Face Off During Debate

On Monday, state Representative Chuck Gray, state Senator Tara Nethercott, and Mark Armstrong participated in a candidate debate hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming. The debate was held for candidates running in Wyoming's Republican primary for Secretary of State and featured all three people currently running,...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

WATCH: Jeffree Star Is Now a Permanent Wyomingite

There is no turning back now. Jeffree Star has officially sold his Hidden Mansion, California and is making Wyoming his full time home. According to a recent report from PriceyPads, Star actually sold the 19,000 square foot property for roughly $1.2 million over the asking price (it reportedly sold for $16.7 million).
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Loves Beer, But Are We Drinking It The Wrong Way?

One thing I've noticed about Wyoming is that the Cowboy State loves beer. Heck, the University of Wyoming even sings the song "In Heaven There Is No Beer", securing the fact that beer is a Wyoming staple. According to RateBeer.com, there are nearly 40 breweries, brewpubs, and microbreweries in the...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy