ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 25

New Killeen ISD middle school is in the works, parents react

Killeen ISD is gearing up to build a new school, 'Dr. Jimme Don Aycock Middle School.' The project is expected to be completed in 2024. The price of proposed construction cost of the school however is $74,516,384. 25 News spoke to the Vice President of the school board Susan Jones,...
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Temple, TX
Education
City
Temple, TX
Local
Texas Education
WacoTrib.com

Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents

About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen ISD school board proposed budget $460M for 2022-2023

The Killeen ISD school board proposes $460 million budget in Tuesday's school board meeting. The board voted to have the final voting on that budget on August 24 of this year. As of now, parents are hoping money will be dispersed in areas of the school system that need the most; in particular, the school safety and security section.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Central Texas#Wish List#Isd
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

LISD adds security with buzz-in locks, armed teachers

Schools in the Lampasas Independent School District reopened this week, with the usual excitement tempered for some after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. The incident has forced schools nationwide to rethink what more they can do to keep students safe. Lampasas ISD has taken a measured, incremental approach toward increased security. Superintendent Dr. Chane Rascoe said…
LAMPASAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
fox44news.com

Belton ISD teacher receives state, national awards

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A North Belton Middle School teacher known for bringing history to life for her eighth-grade students has been honored twice this summer for her outstanding work in the classroom. Belton Independent School District Communication Specialist Karen Rudolph said in a press release Wednesday that...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
KILLEEN, TX
addicted2decorating.com

A Worthy Non-Profit In Waco, Texas (and Nationwide), And A Great Way To Spend A Saturday Afternoon

I did something a little outside of my norm this weekend. Instead of spending Saturday working on projects around the house, I spent this past Saturday afternoon with these awesome people volunteering for the Waco, Texas, chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, which is a non-profit organization with chapters all over the U.S. and Canada that builds beds for kids in the community who don’t have beds.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy