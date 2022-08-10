Read full article on original website
Central Texans come together to give students more than backpacks
TEMPLE, Texas — If you're ready to gear up for the new school year and you're in need of some help that is of no expense to you, look no further. A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple will hold a "Back to School Party" Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
KWTX
Copperas Cove ISD program pays for paraprofessionals’ college tuition
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Andrea Whitfield is working on some unfinished business this school year at Copperas Cove ISD. “I have over 97 credit hours just over the years,” Whitfield said. “I keep taking a class here and there and I’m at the point where it’s like this is what I need to do.”
News Channel 25
New Killeen ISD middle school is in the works, parents react
Killeen ISD is gearing up to build a new school, 'Dr. Jimme Don Aycock Middle School.' The project is expected to be completed in 2024. The price of proposed construction cost of the school however is $74,516,384. 25 News spoke to the Vice President of the school board Susan Jones,...
KWTX
‘Without you, there would be no other professions’: Retired educator gives teachers advice about burnout, starting new school year
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A retired teacher gives teachers advice about starting a new school year and preventing burnout as a new year is not only hard and exciting for students but also teachers. Merrikay Shade taught for almost 30 years. She taught at Robinson High School, Texas Christian Academy,...
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
KWTX
Waco real estate firm organizes drive to gather school supplies for local families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the cost of everything on the rise, a community-wide effort to gather school supplies for families in need is underway thanks to a local real estate group. Amanda Cunningham Global in Waco is organizing the drive for the second consecutive year and has placed donation...
Back-to-School Haircuts happening at OG's School of Hair Design
With the support of the community, OG's School of Hair Design is able to help families who are falling on hard times.
News Channel 25
Killeen ISD school board proposed budget $460M for 2022-2023
The Killeen ISD school board proposes $460 million budget in Tuesday's school board meeting. The board voted to have the final voting on that budget on August 24 of this year. As of now, parents are hoping money will be dispersed in areas of the school system that need the most; in particular, the school safety and security section.
KWTX
Parents, school board member raise concerns about safety of new Waco ISD school design
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Parents and board members are coming forward with concerns about the proposed design concept for the new schools to be built for Waco ISD. Waco ISD has been working to design three new schools within the district: Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, and Tennyson Middle School.
Lampasas ISD starts school, superintendent calls on community to support educators
Lampasas ISD Superintendent Chane Rascoe believes he knows why it has been tough to recruit educators.
Military serviceman travels across the globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – On Friday, August 18th, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her. Michelle Ramirez started her college journey six years ago […]
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
LISD adds security with buzz-in locks, armed teachers
Schools in the Lampasas Independent School District reopened this week, with the usual excitement tempered for some after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. The incident has forced schools nationwide to rethink what more they can do to keep students safe. Lampasas ISD has taken a measured, incremental approach toward increased security. Superintendent Dr. Chane Rascoe said…
fox44news.com
Belton ISD teacher receives state, national awards
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A North Belton Middle School teacher known for bringing history to life for her eighth-grade students has been honored twice this summer for her outstanding work in the classroom. Belton Independent School District Communication Specialist Karen Rudolph said in a press release Wednesday that...
KWTX
Summer hiring event in Belton helps fill job positions for almost 70 companies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is hosting their annual summer hiring event at the Bell County Expo Center Assembly Hall today as the Central Texas economy continues to grow, leaving an increase of job openings in the area. They expect about 70 employers at the event....
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
addicted2decorating.com
A Worthy Non-Profit In Waco, Texas (and Nationwide), And A Great Way To Spend A Saturday Afternoon
I did something a little outside of my norm this weekend. Instead of spending Saturday working on projects around the house, I spent this past Saturday afternoon with these awesome people volunteering for the Waco, Texas, chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, which is a non-profit organization with chapters all over the U.S. and Canada that builds beds for kids in the community who don’t have beds.
After losing 1,000 Cars to the Dog Ridge Fire, Belton, Texas Business Reopens
Budget Wrench-A-Part in Belton, Texas saw significant damage from the "Dog Ridge Fire" that burned 150 acres and wiped out more than 1,000 cars. The business has reopened to the public. Dog Ridge Fire. No word yet on what started the Dog Ridge Fire on July 28 but the damage...
Magnifique: There’s A New French Bakery to Love in Killeen, Texas
I love it when a new locally owned business opens in Killeen, Texas - especially when they serve food. We're a melting pot of a community with so much culinary variety, and now we can add "French bakery" to the list. WHO AND WHAT IS CHIC FRENCH BAKERY IN KILLEEN,...
Williamson County shelter takes in 44 animals from cruelty case
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Twenty-eight chickens and roosters, nine dogs, six ducks and a goose arrived at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Tuesday night after they were seized in a cruelty case. The shelter, which was already at critical capacity housing 460 animals, is desperate for fosters and adoptions....
Williamson County animal shelter at critical capacity after rescuing 44 animals
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said it was at critical capacity and seeking immediate adoptions and fosters after it took in 44 animals Tuesday from a cruelty case.
