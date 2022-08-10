ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Elon Musk
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Daily Beast

Elon Musk’s $7 Billion Tesla Stock Sale Sends Acolytes into a Tizzy

Elon Musk caught the market by surprise this week when filings revealed he had sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock, a move that will help him shore up his finances as he begins a high-risk battle against Twitter in Delaware court. Less than four months ago, just after...
tipranks.com

Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
Ars Technica

Musk wants Twitter to identify employees who calculate spam percentage

Elon Musk's lawyers want to question the Twitter employees responsible for calculating spam-account estimates, and they claim that Twitter is hiding these potential witnesses, Bloomberg reported yesterday. Musk on Wednesday filed a proposed order requesting that Delaware Court of Chancery Judge Kathaleen McCormick compel Twitter "to produce discovery from specific...
tipranks.com

Why Did Cronos Stock Decline 13.7% on Tuesday?

Shares of Cronos Group (CRON) declined 13.7% to close at $3.09 on Tuesday after the cannabis company delivered mixed second-quarter results amid its business restructuring initiatives. What Does Cronos Group Do?. Cronos Group is a global cannabinoid company that manufactures and sells cannabis, and hemp-derived supplements for the medical and...
tipranks.com

Ford Gains Despite Bad News for Electric Car Buyers

Ford had bad news for electric vehicle buyers when it announced price hikes. CEO Jim Farley kept the bad news going by saying the price hikes weren’t likely to change soon. However, it doesn’t seem to matter so much. Automaker Ford (F) recently made a play for the...
