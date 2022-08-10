Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Elon Musk's sale of another $7 billion in Tesla stock makes his Twitter takeover more likely, Wedbush says
Elon Musk's latest sale of $7 billion of Tesla stock means his deal with Twitter is more likely to close, according to Wedbush. Musk said he sold the stock to prevent emergency selling of his Tesla stake in case he is forced to buy Twitter. "The situation has dramatically changed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion to help fund potential forced Twitter deal
What just happened? Just how sure is Elon Musk that he'll win the legal battle against Twitter? Given that he sold 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion to help fund any forced deal, the world's richest man might not feel as confident as he lets on. Although Musk sits...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
Elon Musk’s $7 Billion Tesla Stock Sale Sends Acolytes into a Tizzy
Elon Musk caught the market by surprise this week when filings revealed he had sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock, a move that will help him shore up his finances as he begins a high-risk battle against Twitter in Delaware court. Less than four months ago, just after...
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Tesla shares beneficially owned by Kimbal Musk and the value of that holding. We apologize for the error. Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm.
Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said that if Twitter Inc. (TWTR.N) could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his $44 billion deal to buy the company should proceed on its original terms.
tipranks.com
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom
While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
Ars Technica
Musk wants Twitter to identify employees who calculate spam percentage
Elon Musk's lawyers want to question the Twitter employees responsible for calculating spam-account estimates, and they claim that Twitter is hiding these potential witnesses, Bloomberg reported yesterday. Musk on Wednesday filed a proposed order requesting that Delaware Court of Chancery Judge Kathaleen McCormick compel Twitter "to produce discovery from specific...
Twitter Responds to Elon Musk's Countersuit: Tesla CEO's Claims A 'Story That Is Implausible'
The mudslinging seems to go on endlessly in the Twitter, Inc. TWTR-Elon Musk saga. The latest episode has seen the social media platform filing a 127-page response to the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO’s countersuit. What Happened: Twitter’s Chairman Bret Taylor shared the document on the namesake platform late Thursday...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Munster: EV Startup Rivian Hasn't Hit Escape Velocity But Could Be 'A Survivor'
Electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN hasn’t yet hit escape velocity, according to venture capitalist Gene Munster. But the Irvine, California-based company will likely be a survivor in the long term, he says. Munster, who's slated to speak with Benzinga's Joel Elconin Friday afternoon, provided commentary on the...
tipranks.com
Why Did Cronos Stock Decline 13.7% on Tuesday?
Shares of Cronos Group (CRON) declined 13.7% to close at $3.09 on Tuesday after the cannabis company delivered mixed second-quarter results amid its business restructuring initiatives. What Does Cronos Group Do?. Cronos Group is a global cannabinoid company that manufactures and sells cannabis, and hemp-derived supplements for the medical and...
Elon Musk continues to support Dogecoin even amidst cryptocurrency slump
Elon Musk companies support Bitcoin, Dogecoin payments for their merchandise. Last month, Tesla liquidated almost all of its Bitcoin holdings though. Musk likes Dogecoin because it does not take itself too seriously. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not been shy of showing his support for cryptocurrencies. However, after the recent...
tipranks.com
Ford Gains Despite Bad News for Electric Car Buyers
Ford had bad news for electric vehicle buyers when it announced price hikes. CEO Jim Farley kept the bad news going by saying the price hikes weren’t likely to change soon. However, it doesn’t seem to matter so much. Automaker Ford (F) recently made a play for the...
Comments / 0