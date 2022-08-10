'American Idol' winner | Mangonadas | My Morning Jacket

There's a lot going on this month. From concert announcements to tasty summertime treats, there's no shortage of fun outdoor activities to take part in while the weather is still (blazingly) hot! So let's jump right in. Here's what's happening this week in Louisville:

'American Idol' winner Noah Thompson at Kentucky State Fair: For the first time in the 20-year history of "American Idol," we have a winner from Kentucky, and this month he'll perform at the Kentucky State Fair. Noah Thompson, 20, from Louisa, Kentucky has joined the lineup of the free Texas Roadhouse Concert Series. He will perform Wednesday, Aug. 24, opening for fellow Kentuckians John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery. Kirby Adams has all the details of his show and the other free concerts at the 2022 State Fair.

Authentic ice cream shop fuses Mexican, American flavors: If you have not tried a Mangonada, you're missing out. The bright yellow and red frozen Mexican beverage combines sweet, tart, and savory flavors. "It’s mango sorbet with Chamoy, which is like a sweet and sour sauce; Tajin, (which) is a lime/salt/chill combination; and fresh mango chucks on top," the owner Panchitos Ice Cream told dining columnist Lennie Omalza.

Inside the Asia Institute-Crane House: The Asia Institute-Crane House recognizes all Asian cultures, including Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese, Filipino and Indian and functions as a community resource that promotes the understandingof Asian cultures and heritage through education, outreach and the arts in Louisville. Features Intern Genesis Malone takes us inside the nonprofit, which also supports the local Asian community and its businesses through learning opportunities and experiences.

My Morning Jacket comes to Louisville: The Louisville-born alternative rock band will play the KFC YUM Center Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. In June, fans were disappointed after the band was forced to cancel two back-to-back concerts at Iroquois Amphitheater and Louisville's Waterfront Park due to lead singer Jim James testing positive for COVID-19. The show would have been My Morning Jacket's first hometown show in six years. Tickets go on sale Friday.

How to 'Show Up Positive' at work: OK, so this isn't really an "activity," but it's an actionable thing we all could do to find more job satisfaction. In her new book "Show Up Positive," Louisville-based executive coach and organizational psychologist Rita Ernst offers easy-to-navigate information to help you feel inspired and motivated while taking back your happiness in the workplace. Ernst suggests starting with three areas of your personal work life, because in the end, it's up to you to make the changes that will improve your life.

Kathryn Gregory