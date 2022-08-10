ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
travelawaits.com

This Airline Becomes The First To Offer Nonstop Flights From D.C. To Cape Town

Two major international cities will soon be connected via a new nonstop flight. United Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight from Washington, D.C., to Cape Town, South Africa. The airline will offer 19 weekly flights from Washington Dulles International Airport to Cape Town International Airport. The South African government...
Tiny House Design

Cross Country RV Trip Guide

There are several blogs and plans that share different 30-day coast-to-coast trip ideas; however, the duration largely depends on what people want to see, how often they want to stop and how much time one wants to take traveling. For travelers who want to simply “blitz it”, a trip from...
GMA

Airfare to drop 40% in the fall: Hopper

Travelers facing surging summer prices can expect good news as domestic airfare is expected to drop by nearly 40% in the coming fall months, according to data from the travel booking platform Hopper. According to Hopper data, round-trip domestic airfare is expected to drop about 38% from its peak summer...
