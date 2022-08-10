ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

ketk.com

Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
UVALDE, TX

