CBS Boston

Nets asked Celtics for Tatum and Brown in trade for Durant

BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets are asking for a lot in return for Kevin Durant, as they should. But they're taking things a little too far in their discussions with the Boston Celtics.It was reported a few weeks ago that the Nets were asking the Celtics for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a haul of draft picks in return for Durant. It's a hefty asking price that the Celtics reportedly balked at. But that is not their most outrageous ask in their Durant trade talks.According to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the Nets initially asked for both Jayson Tatum and...
How much does Kevin Durant want to join the Celtics?

Durant reportedly sees the Celtics as a preferred destination. How much does that matter?. On Wednesday, two very noteworthy reports came out regarding Kevin Durant and the Celtics — one funny and one eyebrow-raising. The former came from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, who reported that the Nets...
NBC Sports

Nets' reported opening offer to Celtics in KD trade talks was comical

The Brooklyn Nets, based on various reports over the last month, seem pretty intent on acquiring a massive return for Kevin Durant, one that includes a young star, multiple first-round picks and other pieces. It makes sense. Durant, who will be 34 years old on Opening Night in October, is...
Yardbarker

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a season in which they tied their franchise record for wins in a season with 56 wins, the Memphis Grizzlies will have their sights set on proving that they are a true championship contender during the 2022-23 season. Superstar Ja...
International Business Times

Jaylen Brown Could Be Boston Celtics' Pawn To Acquire Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics have an interest in Kevin Durant, but the only way to acquire the 2014 NBA MVP is if they can give up some of their stars. Initially, it was revealed that the Brooklyn Nets wanted Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to seal a deal involving Durant. But...
lakersnation.com

Jeanie Buss: Lakers Must Continue Quest To Pass Celtics In Championships

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most prolific and successful franchises in all of professional sports. Very few teams can match the championship legacy and overall consistency that the franchise has accomplished, especially after they were purchased by the late, great Dr. Jerry Buss and have since been passed on to daughter Jeanie Buss.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

