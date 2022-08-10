ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Letter to the Editor: Thanks for making Darien Boat/Camp a success

The Darien Sail & Power Squadron’s 2022 Boat/Camp was held July 29 at Noroton Yacht Club. Darien Sail & Power Squadron partnered with Person-to-Person and Noroton Yacht Club to provide a safe on-the-water experience for children from Camp ROSCCO. Other organizations donating their time and goodwill included: Masonic Club of Darien, Darien Boat Club, Darien Police Marine Unit, Noroton Fire Department Marine Unit, Norwalk Seaport Association and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 72 in Norwalk.
DARIEN, CT
