ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Biggin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old pitbull/Mastiff mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Staff says he is very social and outgoing. Biggin loves attention from people and dogs alike. His favorite things...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Parry’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
KCBD

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

17 Lubbock Celebrities As Sandwiches

My friend and frequent RockShow contributor, Adam Wolfe, has an excellent one-liner. He said:. I don't think I'll ever be famous enough to get a sandwich named after me...so I'm just going to legally change my name to Reuben. This really stuck in my mind. We've all seen those stories...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcbd#Pet Adoption#Carolina Dog#Lubbock Animal Services#Las
KCBD

Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
LUBBOCK, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident

MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KCBD

Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goo Goo Dolls will make a stop in Lubbock during its Chaos in Bloom tour this Fall. This will be the second leg of its nationwide tour which kicks off in October with the Lubbock concert planned for November 16 at Buddy Holly Hall. Tickets...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock African Restaurant Vizo’s Announces Reopening Date

Vizo's African Bar & Grill has announced that their reopening date is soon... very soon. Previously located at 4930 South Loop 289, Vizo's will reopen at their new location this coming Monday, August 15th, according to a post on their Facebook page:. Vizo's originally opened in Lubbock back in 2019....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Cooper announces passing of Girls Athletics Coordinator

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Cooper ISD announced the passing of Lubbock Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator Tammy Gunset on Monday in a social media post. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform the LCP family of the passing of Lubbock-Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator and former LCMS Principal Tami Gunset,” the post said.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock

It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Marine in ICU after motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ricardo Sanchez is in the ICU after suffering brain injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, and his family is asking for your help. Sanchez served as a Marine for five years. His mother, Linda Casares, said when he joined the Marines, she had no idea. She found out when they were going to the mall and his Sargent stopped them.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy