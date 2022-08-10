Read full article on original website
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggin
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Biggin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old pitbull/Mastiff mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Staff says he is very social and outgoing. Biggin loves attention from people and dogs alike. His favorite things...
City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
Bulletproof backpacks are on shelves ahead of Lubbock school year
LUUBOCK, Texas — Bulletproof backpacks might be on the school supply list for some and Lone Star Shooting Sports in Lubbock sells them. Lone Star Shooting Sports told Everythinglubbock.com that, unfortunately, they sell these types of backpacks because it has been in demand the last few years. “They’re rated Level 3A, which is good for […]
Lubbock’s Parry’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
17 Lubbock Celebrities As Sandwiches
My friend and frequent RockShow contributor, Adam Wolfe, has an excellent one-liner. He said:. I don't think I'll ever be famous enough to get a sandwich named after me...so I'm just going to legally change my name to Reuben. This really stuck in my mind. We've all seen those stories...
10 Years of Pride: Celebrate At Lubbock’s Pride Festival 2022
Although Pride month has already passed in 2022, that doesn’t mean we have to stop celebrating. Lubbock is having its 10th annual Pride Festival later this month, and you don’t want to miss out. On August 27, 2022, LubbockPRIDE is hosting their festival at Rodgers Park. The festivities...
One Year Ago: The Day A Crackhead Vandalized A Beloved Lubbock Radio Station
Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Yes, it's been a year since we here at the Townsquare Media Broadcast Complex And House Of Pancakes were shocked to discover that there is no safe haven in the City of Lubbock, and nowhere that crime will not touch.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
yourbasin.com
Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident
MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
Lubbock’s La Cabaña Sets Second Location Opening Date
July 20th, 2022 I told y'all the sad news that Lubbock was losing another great restaurant. Cafe Alvarez opened up at 2614 130th Street #506 at the APlus storefront back in March and loved that location but finally decided they needed to move somewhere new. So we all wondered, what...
Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett. Police say they may be in the...
East Lubbock neighborhood gets new home thanks to LISD students
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Independent School District students spent the 2021-22 school year building a house for Habitat for Humanity. On Tuesday, several groups came together to move the 80-ton home across town. The trek from the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center to the east Lubbock Habitat for Humanity neighborhood took four hours at a speed […]
Apparently Lubbock Is The Most Boring City in America?
We all love Lubbock so I don't believe this to be true but people are saying Lubbock is the most boring city in America. I got sent this Tik Tok and was honestly shocked at what I saw. Matthew Jordan claims to be an actor and comedian on Tik Tok...
Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goo Goo Dolls will make a stop in Lubbock during its Chaos in Bloom tour this Fall. This will be the second leg of its nationwide tour which kicks off in October with the Lubbock concert planned for November 16 at Buddy Holly Hall. Tickets...
Lubbock African Restaurant Vizo’s Announces Reopening Date
Vizo's African Bar & Grill has announced that their reopening date is soon... very soon. Previously located at 4930 South Loop 289, Vizo's will reopen at their new location this coming Monday, August 15th, according to a post on their Facebook page:. Vizo's originally opened in Lubbock back in 2019....
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Cooper announces passing of Girls Athletics Coordinator
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Cooper ISD announced the passing of Lubbock Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator Tammy Gunset on Monday in a social media post. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform the LCP family of the passing of Lubbock-Cooper Girls Athletics Coordinator and former LCMS Principal Tami Gunset,” the post said.
6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock
It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
Lubbock Marine in ICU after motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ricardo Sanchez is in the ICU after suffering brain injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, and his family is asking for your help. Sanchez served as a Marine for five years. His mother, Linda Casares, said when he joined the Marines, she had no idea. She found out when they were going to the mall and his Sargent stopped them.
