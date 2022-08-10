Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants

DETROIT (WWJ) - Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.

The Dearborn automaker announced a major renewable energy agreement with DTE Energy on Wednesday, which will see Ford purchase at least $120 million worth of solar power annually from DTE to run its auto plants in the state, WWJ's Ed Coury reports.

As a result, DTE plans to boost its solar infrastructure in the state by nearly 70%, officials said. DTE -- Michigan's largest producer of renewable energy -- plans to add 650 megawatts to support the deal.

“This unprecedented agreement is all about a greener and brighter future for Ford and for Michigan,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company. “Today is an example of what it looks like to lead… to turn talk into action.”

Ford remains committed to curbing its carbon footprint and aims to assemble every vehicle in Michigan using solar and other renewable energy sources by 2025.

The automaker runs three assembly plants in in the cities of Dearborn, Wayne and Flat Rock that build the F-150, Mustang, Ranger and Bronco.

Ford's "historic" carbon-free electricity purchase will run through DTE’s MIGreenPower program, which is among the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the U.S.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer applauded the DTE-Ford agreement, which is said by Bloomberg to be the largest renewable energy purchase ever made in the U.S. from a utility.

“I want to congratulate DTE Energy and Ford Motor Company for taking this significant step to increase our state’s solar energy production and to position Michigan as a leader in climate action,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Efforts like this are the reason Michigan had the best job growth for energy-sector jobs in the country last year, which will help to advance our state’s decarbonization goals, create good-paying jobs and strengthen our economy."

Whitmer said it is important that companies take "immediate" action to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

According to MI Healthy Climate Plan , the state aims to achieve economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Steps like this collaboration between Ford and DTE are helping to move our entire state forward, building on our automotive legacy while protecting clean air and water for future generations," the governor added.

For more information on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com.