ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k33We_0hBibNaF00

DETROIT (WWJ) - Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.

The Dearborn automaker announced a major renewable energy agreement with DTE Energy on Wednesday, which will see Ford purchase at least $120 million worth of solar power annually from DTE to run its auto plants in the state, WWJ's Ed Coury reports.

As a result, DTE plans to boost its solar infrastructure in the state by nearly 70%, officials said. DTE -- Michigan's largest producer of renewable energy -- plans to add 650 megawatts to support the deal.

“This unprecedented agreement is all about a greener and brighter future for Ford and for Michigan,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company. “Today is an example of what it looks like to lead… to turn talk into action.”

Ford remains committed to curbing its carbon footprint and aims to assemble every vehicle in Michigan using solar and other renewable energy sources by 2025.

The automaker runs three assembly plants in in the cities of Dearborn, Wayne and Flat Rock that build the F-150, Mustang, Ranger and Bronco.

Ford's "historic" carbon-free electricity purchase will run through DTE’s MIGreenPower program, which is among the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the U.S.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer applauded the DTE-Ford agreement, which is said by Bloomberg to be the largest renewable energy purchase ever made in the U.S. from a utility.

“I want to congratulate DTE Energy and Ford Motor Company for taking this significant step to increase our state’s solar energy production and to position Michigan as a leader in climate action,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Efforts like this are the reason Michigan had the best job growth for energy-sector jobs in the country last year, which will help to advance our state’s decarbonization goals, create good-paying jobs and strengthen our economy."

Whitmer said it is important that companies take "immediate" action to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

According to MI Healthy Climate Plan , the state aims to achieve economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Steps like this collaboration between Ford and DTE are helping to move our entire state forward, building on our automotive legacy while protecting clean air and water for future generations," the governor added.

For more information on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com.

Comments / 7

Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price

Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Flat Rock, MI
Industry
City
Flat Rock, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Dearborn, MI
Industry
City
Dearborn, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Dearborn, MI
Cars
Flat Rock, MI
Business
Dearborn, MI
Business
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

84 Lumber Company opens first store in Michigan

A multi-state building materials supplier, 84 Lumber Company, announced the opening of its first store in Michigan. The new 84 Lumber store officially opened Aug. 8, after a soft opening in July. It is located at 4158 Pioneer Drive in Commerce Township. A privately-held company, 84 Lumber is based in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 killed in fight at General Motors plant in Michigan

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man died Thursday morning after a fight between custodial workers at a General Motors assembly plant in Michigan, according to multiple reports. Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they responded around 1:40 a.m. to GM’s Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, the Detroit News reported. They found a 49-year-old Pontiac man unconscious and bleeding and later pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the newspaper.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

1 person dead after fight at GM's Orion Assembly plant: How he died

A 49-year-old man is dead following a fight at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday in a news release. Sheriff's Communications Officer Steve Huber identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson had worked at the plant for about seven months. A 48-year-old male coworker was in custody at Oakland County Jail. Later...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Dte#Ford F 150#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Dte Energy#Ford Motor Company
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

DTE is lying to you

Every light you flick on, every outlet you use to charge your Mac, every elevator you ascend at the University of Michigan is powered by Detroit-based DTE Energy. During my second semester at the University, I vividly remember looking across the Chrysler Center during a basketball game at a sign that advertised something to the effect of “DTE: green energy.” The sign caught my eye after discussing the company in a Sustainable Living Experience first-year seminar just a few weeks prior.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1240 WJIM

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Motorists Fed Up With High Gas Prices In Livingston County

Livingston County motorists are fed up with the pain at the pump. A number of residents have reached out to WHMI in recent weeks about local gas prices that routinely and significantly exceed those in surrounding areas - even after the recent weeks of price drops. Some are also suggesting a boycott of local gas stations.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Detroit

Michigan Environment Department Issues Violation Notices To Tribar Manufacturing In Huron River Chemical Release

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says it is issuing violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom, the company responsible for a chemical spill in the Huron River. According to a press release, the department’s Water Resources Division says Tribar violated the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. The company was cited for failing to notify EGLE immediately about the discharge, sending an unauthorized discharge to the Wixom Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP), and failure to maintain a properly updated Pollution Incident Prevention Plan (PIPP). Officials say on Aug. 1, Tribar notified EGLE that it had...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Ballot Initiative To Strike Detroit’s Adult-Use Ordinance Rejected, Opponents Continue To Fight

(CBS DETROIT) – A proposed initiative seeking to overturn Detroit’s adult-use cannabis licensing ordinance was shot down by The Detroit Election Commission. Although the city charter states that 2,811 signatures are needed to secure a ballot spot, 6,475 signatures are required under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. Citizens for Better Social Equity collected 4,844 signatures, more than 3,000 were deemed valid. Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate sponsored the ordinance, giving preference to legacy Detroiters to create social equity opportunities. “There’s a different license that’s required for recreational so there’s no grandfathering,” Tate said. “There’s no assumption that just because you...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy