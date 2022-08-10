Read full article on original website
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
See Samsung's latest foldable phones
Samsung unveiled its latest generation of foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Updates include longer battery life, smaller hinges, and, of course, camera improvements.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
The Motorola X30 Pro is the world's first smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor
Motorola X30 Pro gets announced with a 200MP primary camera made by Samsung.
The Verge
How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung revealed its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, during its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier today, introducing them alongside the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The second pair of earbuds under the Pro moniker launch on August 26th and are available for preorder starting today for $229.99, a cool $30 more than the price of the original Pros and $80 more than the standard second-edition buds.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
The Verge
How to use Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold
So you’re the proud owner of one of Samsung’s foldables. Look at you, you early adopter! There are obviously a few more ways to use your phone than a typical slab-style phone, and that’s probably why you bought one. Flex Mode is one of those features. That’s...
The Verge
Sonos has delayed the release of its next product — likely the Sub Mini
After reporting bumpy third quarter earnings on Wednesday, Sonos announced that it has decided to push back a product launch that was originally penciled in for the near future. The product in question is almost certainly the long-awaited Sub Mini, a more affordable subwoofer that would join the company’s home theater lineup alongside the existing $749 Sub.
The Verge
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a little better and still too expensive
Samsung, purveyor of the only serious foldables available on a global scale, is taking a victory lap with the Galaxy Fold 4. As is tradition, the company has announced full details after a parade of teases and leaks, confirming what we strongly suspected: it’s not a huge update. The...
The best 65 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go big while you do it? Check out the best 65-inch TVs of 2022...
The Verge
Microsoft open sources its 3D emoji to let creators remix and customize them
Microsoft is open sourcing more than 1,500 of its 3D emoji, making them free for creators to remix and build upon. Almost all of Microsoft’s 1,538 emoji library will be available on Figma and GitHub starting today in a move that Microsoft hopes will encourage more creativity and inclusivity in the emoji space.
Engadget
Xiaomi's second foldable phone is only 5.4mm thick in tablet mode
Merely a day after Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch, Xiaomi was quick to follow with a surprising punch. The Mix Fold 2 is the Chinese brand's second foldable phone, featuring a surprising thickness of just 5.4mm when opened — barely enough to house a USB-C port — and 11.2mm thick when folded. While Huawei's Mate Xs 2 is also 5.4mm thick when opened, bear in mind that it folds outwards instead and therefore lacks a secondary display, not to mention its 11.1mm-thick camera "column."
Samsung M8 monitor review: Two-in-one isn’t always double the fun
Click the #SamsungM8 tag on TikTok and you’ll find results filled with young Gen-Zers and zillennials sitting at aesthetic desk setups loaded with every piece of pastel desk tech. It’s all tied together by the minimalist and stylish 32-inch display from Samsung, which hit store shelves in spring 2022 after debuting at the Consumer Electronics Show in January of this year. Samsung promises you can use its fashionable panel as both a TV and computer peripheral. While it performs each task admirably on its own, it has some trouble in the transitions. For an expensive device, using the quirky Samsung M8 monitor might be a high price to pay for a TV-meets-display.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Band 2 presented with a large AMOLED display and NFC capabilities at a budget price
Oppo has unveiled the Band 2, a much cheaper alternative to the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro that the company also presented today. Succeeding the original Oppo Band, the Oppo Band 2 has a 1.57-inch AMOLED display that resolves at 256 x 402 pixels. For context, the Oppo Band has a 1.1-inch display and looks more like the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. By contrast, the Oppo Band 2 resembles the Band 7 Pro that Xiaomi released last month.
TechCrunch
Motorola goes flagship for the latest foldable Razr
The latest version of the product finally bumps it up to legitimately flagship specs with the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip — much like the new Galaxy Fold and Flip and Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2. And also, much like the new Xiaomi, the 2022 Motorola Razr comes with a major catch: it’s China-only. For now, at least.
The Verge
Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds with noise cancellation are just $99.99
We’re just a couple days removed from Samsung’s Unpacked event, where it announced two new foldable phones, two new smartwatches, and one new premium set of earbuds — the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. While there are some trade-in deals if you preorder those buds before their release on August 26th, there’s a better deal happening on the similarly named base model.
Digital Trends
Save $1,000 on this beautiful Samsung 65-inch QLED TV
If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece for your home theater, there are a lot of great QLED TV deals to choose from. But if you’re looking to go big with your selection, one of the best 65-inch TV deals is on the Samsung QN90A QLED TV. Currently it’s seeing a discount of $1,000 at Samsung, which drops its price from $2,600 all the way down to just $1,600. Samsung even offers a couple of installment options if the one-time payment price is still too hefty at checkout. This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim this price on the Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED TV.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked video replay released
Samsung has released a full video replay for its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event that took place yesterday. There were a number of new devices announced at the event, this included the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can see the full video of the press event below.
TechRadar
Motorola to launch a new budget tablet in India on August 17
One more budget Android tablet is going to launch in the Indian market. Motorola is launching Moto Tab G62 on the Indian market on August 17. Looking at the teaser images, we can expect this new tablet from Motorola to be a lite version of the Moto Tab G70 which was launched earlier this year by Motorola.
The Verge
Here’s what iOS 16’s new battery percent indicator should have looked like
Apple finally added the battery percent indicator back to the status bar in the latest iOS 16 beta, and as my colleague Victoria Song wrote, it’s hideous. I’m normally somebody who keeps battery percentages off anyway, but the new one seems like it’s just bad. As Victoria pointed out, one particularly egregious issue is that the icon’s “battery” is full no matter what the percentage says, which makes the icon harder to parse.
