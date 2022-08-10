Well that's a first, Castro loses cell phone during slide

He must have been waiting for an important call.

In the top of the fourth inning during the Pirates 6-4 loss in Arizona against the Diamondbacks Tuesday night, second baseman Rodolfo Castro slide safely into third base.

While doing so, his large smartphone slipped out of his pocket.

Castro then handed his phone to third base coach Mike Rabelo.

While its unknown if Castro actually used the phone during the game, it is prohibited to use any electronic equipment thirty minutes before the game and throughout the game.

Speaking through interpreter Mike Gonzalez after the game, Castro said he didn't know he had the phone on him.

MLB’s website says that those who violate the policy “may be subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination.”

There is no word on any investigation concerning Castro and his cell phone on the field.

Castro was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to the game. The Pirates optioned outfielder Cal Mitchell to the Indians.

Castro has appeared in 22 games for Pittsburgh this season and is batting .189 over 74 at bats with four RBI and one home run.