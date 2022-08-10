ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPSO busts teens in a Terrytown hotel, caught with checks stolen from USPS mailboxes

By Kenny Kuhn
 2 days ago

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two teens from New Orleans after deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Terrytown hotel, found the teens with checks stolen from USPS blue mailboxes.

Investigators say over the weekend, the hotel manager called the police regarding a problem with two guests at the hotel. When deputies knocked on the hotel room door, 18-year-old Kyron Fountain of New Orleans and 19-year-old Demetrius Haynes of Algiers, answered the door and deputies found them in possession of dozens of blank and freshly manufactured fraudulent checks.

Investigators say the teens stole the checks from USPS blue mailboxes found on Citrus Avenue in Harahan.

Fountain was booked with Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, eight counts of Forgery, and 30 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse. Haynes was also booked with Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, eight counts of Forgery, and 30 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse.

"We've said it before, and it's time to say it again: please stop using the blue mailboxes found outside of post offices and in other locations around the community," said JPSO in a Facebook post. "Your personal information, your bills, even your grandmother's birthday card--none of them are safe if you deposit them into one of those boxes."

