BEACHSIDE BEGINNINGS: Jen Harman leaves comfort zone for new role as athletic director

ST. JOHNS – Jen Harman knew what she had to do.

Once she became Beachside’s new athletic director, she had to tell her father that after 22 years as Bartram Trail’s softball coach — 16 of them with dad as her assistant – she would become a Barracuda.

“That’s been our thing that we’ve done together,” Harman said. “Having to make that call to tell him I had just accepted the position was one of the hardest things.

"I knew he would be proud and obviously, he was. But it was also a very heartbreaking conversation because that meant the end of an era for him and me and that we would no longer coach together.”

It also meant she would have to leave the sport she played since she was five years old. Despite how difficult that decision was and has been, she was chosen and couldn’t pass up the opportunity. She weighed the pros and cons and chose a new path. A new challenge. Beachside.

The Record chatted with Harman about her new journey ahead of the new school year. Beachside, St. John’s County's newest school, opened its doors to students this week.

'Cudas Swim:BEACHSIDE BEGINNINGS: Meet Lauren Huss, Beachside's girls' swim head coach

ML: When did the idea of becoming an AD come to mind?

JH: It’s been in the back of my mind for a really long time. I’ve always helped out at Bartram a lot even though we don’t have assistant ADs on paper. I’ve always been kind of the right-hand to the ADs at Bartram. It’s just something I enjoy. I enjoy all the sports, all the teams.

It also always meant I couldn’t coach anymore. So every time the opportunity did come up or a conversation did come up about it in the past I was always very quick to say no because I knew I wasn’t ready to be done coaching softball.

It was a hard decision and something that I still think about. I’m just going to try to fill that void with coaching coaches instead of coaching athletes.

ML: What are the emotions around this moment?

JH: Such a wide variety of emotions. Leaving Bartram was really hard. I’d been there for 22 years. It was the only job I ever had. I coached there since the school opened. That softball program was my pride and joy. So leaving there was really tough. But the opportunity to start something new down the street in the same community was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. It’s an opportunity I’m really excited about.

ML: What’s your vision for Beachside athletics?

JH: I just want to create something in the community that people are excited about. That people want to be a part of. Whether it means coaches wanting to coach there, kids wanting to come play there or parents wanting to be involved there. I want to create a product that people are excited to be a part of. Hopefully, people want to stay there for a long time.

That was one thing that we did have at Bartram was a lot of the coaches were there from Day 1 or there for a very long time. It was a great place to work and a special place. I want to create that same culture and that same experience for coaches and for athletes at Beachside that I was provided 22 years ago when I was hired by the AD there, Barry Craig.

ML: What’s the commonality that you’ve seen between all of your coaches? What do you look for in coaches that want to go to Beachside?

JH: Great humans. People that are in the kid business. People that put kids first. People that are really invested in kids and creating great experiences for kids.

We’re going to win. We’re going to lose. Of course every coach wants to win. Of course, every athletic department wants to win. Nobody is as competitive as I am — believe me. But one thing I’ve learned over the years is that the most important thing is the type of experience we create for kids and their families. And really just trying to put the group of great humans together — great coaches, great people, great community members.

ML: You’re not only becoming a director for the first time, you’re building a program from the ground up. What’s that experience like?

JH: Some days, it’s overwhelming. I’m not going to lie. Some days I wonder what I got myself into because it is a really, really big project and a really, really big commitment. But I’m honored to be the person that was chosen to do it. I definitely think that I’m doing everything I can to get the right people in place and the right things in place.

I have other athletic directors, current ones that are still in the county, that have been super helpful. And my former athletic director has been a huge and great resource.

I definitely don’t know all the answers. I knew that going in and I’m definitely learning that every day. But I definitely feel like I have the right resources to find the right answers. I’m just leaning on those resources and letting those people help me, guide me, support me, pick me up and point in the right direction some days, and then other days just be cheerleaders and be fans.

ML: What’s been the most joyous part of this process for you?

JH: The most joyous part is to come. I can’t wait to see these coaches on the court and the fields with their teams. I can't wait for the first volleyball match, football game, basketball game or whatever.

I feel like I’ve been behind a desk. I’ve been ordering and pushing papers. I can’t wait to be on a field or on a court and hearing the pride and seeing everything take its shape.

It’s been exciting to order uniforms and kind of see the coaches' faces when we’re putting together football uniforms or soccer uniforms. Just seeing that logo and kind of see that pride on their faces and seeing the pride on the kids’ faces.