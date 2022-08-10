ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Inflation Slowed In July, Showing Fed's Rate Hikes Are Working

By CBS News
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7S96_0hBia6cw00

Inflation slowed in July as gasoline prices dropped, a sign that the Federal Reserve's efforts to control spiraling prices are taking effect.

Consumer prices last month rose 8.5% from the same month a year ago, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday — lower than economists had expected and down from 9.1% in July.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and gas numbers, rose 5.9% annually, the same rate as in June and slightly lower than analyst forecasts.

"Largely driven by falling gas prices, inflation dipped slightly in July to 8.5%, down from the 40-year high reported in June," Bright MLS chief economist Lisa Sturtevant said in an email. "Other prices — including prices of online goods and airline fares — dropped in July and consumers report they expect lower inflation in the months ahead, which are all signs of a potential turnaround in the inflation picture."

A report on Tuesday showed that online prices fell for the first time in two years, with electronics, apparel and toys all showing large declines.

Price still running hot

While inflation is easing, it remains painfully high for U.S. consumers. Prices for food and shelter continued to rise last month, although those increases were offset by falling energy costs.

Food prices increased at an annual rate of 10.9%, the fastest rise since 1979, the July CPI figures show. Prices for shelter, medical care, new vehicles, car insurance and recreation also rose last month, while costs for airline fares and used cars and trucks dropped.

The Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising its benchmark interest rate next month, with economists predicting a hike of half to three-quarters of a percentage point. The central bank has raised the federal funds rate four times this year in a move to slow the economy and arrest spiraling inflation.

Financial markets are betting that the Fed will keep raising rates this year, to a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. The Fed's goal is to cool inflation without tipping the economy into recession — a difficult needle to thread.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gas Prices#Core Inflation#Consumer Prices#Business Industry#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department
US News and World Report

Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says

(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Consumer prices rose by 8.5% year over year in July as the summer of inflation wears on

Inflation reached 8.5% in July, compared with a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, providing a measure of relief to consumers as gas prices drop. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected inflation in July to fall to 8.7%. On a month-to-month basis, the July Consumer Price Index reading was unchanged from June — meaning no price growth was registered. That compares with June's month-on-month increase of 1.3%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Axios

NY Fed survey: Inflation expectations are plunging

Americans' expectations for future inflation plunged in July, at least according to one closely watched survey out this morning. That's great news for anyone who doesn't want current prices to become the new normal. Driving the news: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Survey of Consumer Expectations showed steep...
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Tumbling Gas Prices Caused Inflation To Fall to 8.5 Percent in July

In more normal times, an annual inflation rate of 8.5 percent would be catastrophic news. Right now, it might be greeted with sighs of relief. That rate, reported Wednesday morning by the federal Department of Labor in its consumer price index data for the month of July, is still miles above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2 percent. Still, it represents a possible break in the fever of rising prices that has gripped the American economy for the past year—in June, annualized inflation rang in at 9.1 percent, the highest level in 41 years.
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%

Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

The Last Fed Rate Hike Is Expected To Be In September

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The big news this week was the Labor Department on Wednesday announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged at 0% in July, which was much better than economists’ consensus expectation of a 0.2% increase and great news. In the past 12 months, the CPI decelerated from a 9.1% annual pace in June to an 8.5% annual pace in July.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

U.S. Inflation Slowed To 8.5% In July. Bitcoin Claims $24,000

U.S. CPI data for the month of July shows an 8.5% inflation rate from a YoY perspective. Market expectations suggested inflation would fall from 9.1% to 8.7% in July. Bitcoin claimed $24,000 following CPI data release. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation data shows a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 8.5% for...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Menu price inflation remained elevated in July

The dramatic runup in restaurant menu prices continued in July, though there are signs that inflation may have peaked. Food away from home prices rose 0.7% in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. That is a slowdown from the 0.9% inflation reported in June, though it remains at the higher-than-average pace the industry has set for much of this year.
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield falls after July consumer prices come in unchanged from prior month

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped on Wednesday as a highly anticipated inflation figure came in flat compared with the previous month. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped almost 4 basis points to 2.759%, hitting the lowest level in a week. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up about 2 basis points to 3.029%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy