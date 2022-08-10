ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, August 10th 2022

By Lucas Buckley
Ilio DiPaolo's is undergoing a renovation that will bring an updated look to several parts of the restaurant, including carpeting and the bar and banquet area. Located at 3785 South Park Avenue in Blasdel, the 57 year old restaurant will remain open during renovations.

Lancaster based tech company RentPrep, which provides screening services for landlords, has been acquired by venture capital-funded Roofstock. Roofstock, based in Oakland, CA, purchased the company for an undisclosed amount.

And yesterday saw the start of non-stop flights from Buffalo to Las Vegas through Frontier Airlines. A Frontier rep told our Max Faery the service is in response to customer demand, with now being the perfect time for the company to provide the service.

