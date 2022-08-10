Read full article on original website
Related
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
DC Preview: Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler #1
Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman’s most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there’s always...
‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #18 opens with a great Signal story
Batman: Urban Legends #18 is a good jumping-on point for new readers, with new stories kicking off in this anthology alongside on-shots. All told, there are five stories featuring different characters like Signal, Tim Drake, Alfred, Etrigan, and more. It’s a grab bag, but a satisfying package. The opening...
‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #7 (LGY #901) explores Peter Parker’s anger
After the excellent Amazing Spider-Man #900, Amazing Spider-Man #901 has much to live up to. It’s not a milestone issue, though, so the story is back on track, the page count is reduced, and there are fewer stories. That said, if you’ve been on board for Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s story, you’re probably eagerly awaiting some answers as far as the big mystery. Do we get answers? Maybe…a little.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DC Preview: Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #3
Their friendship is fractured. The Earth is crumbling under their feet. How can the Flash and Aquaman possibly face the overwhelming threat of the Voidsong’s full power? It’s a star-bound showdown for the ages—with the entire DC Universe in the balance—as super-gods and aliens collide!. Aquaman...
Marvel Preview: Daredevil #2
DAREDEVIL NO. 650! After DEVIL’S REIGN, everything it has ever meant to be DAREDEVIL has changed. Thanks to ELEKTRA and her newfound role as the Woman Without Fear, Daredevil is more ambitious than EVER, with a who’s-who of creators from across the fabled character’s history (and some can’t-miss surprises along the way), this oversized epic kicks the next year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s landmark run on DAREDEVIL off in explosive style!
‘Ms. Marvel & Wolverine’ #1 is a must read for X-Men fans
Starting this week, Ms. Marvel is embarking on a series of team-ups in one-shot stories written by Jody Houser. First up is Wolverine, in an adventure set in New York with art by Ze Carlos. Considering Ms. Marvel just wrapped up the first season of her Disney+ show, and Wolverine is one of the most popular superheroes ever, it’s a match made in heaven. That said, is it an adventure worth exploring?
Marvel Preview: X-Men ’92: House of XCII #4
REIGN OF XCII! Krakoa has cordially invited friend and foe alike to the Inner Circle Gala…but could that really be a staging ground for something more planet-sized? This ’90s-tastic take on the X-Men’s Krakoan Era continues as both the mutants and their foes reach for the stars!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DC Preview: Harley Quinn #20
I went to the moon to eat cheese and fight aliens…and I’m all outta cheese. Actually, there wasn’t any cheese. I think that’s a myth…but aliens, hooo boy, do we have aliens! Horace Reginald Giger would be proud! What? No…I’m positive that’s what “H.R.” stands for. Anyway, this alien-monster-thing might not get a chance to devour Task Force XX, because we’re probably gonna kill each other first. What’d you expect, sendin’ a buncha angry villains to space without any cheese? I warned ya! The Harley Quinn and Task Force XX space event you’ve always needed continues here. Cheese not included.
DC Preview: Catwoman #46
Lines are blurred as Eiko Hasigawa and Catwoman start playing too nice with one another and each lets their guard down—and in a ruthless city like Gotham, you can’t trust anyone but yourself to watch your back. And Catwoman should know better than to let an old flame get into her head again…that’s her job.
Marvel Preview: Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven #1
Giant kaiju roam. A sinister conspiracy consolidates power. And there’s nobody left to stop it—because Ultraman is GONE! How did the situation go so wrong…? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra, and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before! So strap in—THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN unfolds now! PLUS: ANOTHER STORY FROM THE HISTORY OF ULTRA Q AND TWO MORE INSTRUCTIONAL KAIJU STEPS!
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Model Family’ On Netflix, A New Korean Series That Riffs On ‘Ozark’
The reason why Ozark has been such a hit for Netflix is that the scenario of an “ordinary family” laundering cartel money in the middle of the woods is a tantalizing prospect, especially as the family gets deeper in their hole while still trying to get out of it. A new Korean series sets up a similar scenario, but takes the formula a step further. A MODEL FAMILY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A shot of people in the woods. One is wearing a sack over his head. “War, disease, accidents… Lots of people die from these things. But even more...
DC Preview: Duo #4
The only thing worse than being hunted by gods is catching the attention of ambitious human scientists! When the mysterious Dr. Tinker hears about David and Kelly’s incredible regenerative powers, he moves to make the technology his own by any means necessary…even if it means dissecting them for it!
DC Previe: The Flash #785
Just when the speedsters seem to have snapped Barry out of Pariah’s clutches, Wallace seems to be falling in…and the creator of Barry’s mind prisons isn’t about to let the team of speedsters just run off. And even if they could, where exactly would they run to…? The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline races to its conclusion!
DC Preview: Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #6
The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel might have been victorious in their battle against the dreaded Devil Nezha (but were they, though? More on that to come, kids…) but there’s one thing they forgot in all the madness…Dick! Robin the Boy Wonder is lost in time like some kind of chrono-Home Alone…and to find him, Batman and Superman will need to get creative!
‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #14 is addictive superhero storytelling
Superman is slowly building up a team – or maybe it’s the other way around, and a team is slowly folding Superman into it. Tom Taylor and Nicole Maines introduced Dreamer into the DCU in the last issue, and now she’s joining Superman and Jay with the Revolutionaries to bring the fight to Bendix. Who is Bendix? Why, only the president of a nation that turns innocent people into mind-controlled monsters for his gain!
DC Preview: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117
A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an up-and-coming TV chef’s new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to save the food and save the show?. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117. Writer: Ivan Cohen. Artist: Valerio Chiola. Letters: Saida...
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The Mandalorian #2
BATTLE WITH THE BEASTLY MUDHORN! Having tracked down a valuable quarry, the Mandalorian must now contend with thieving bandits. Will the Mandalorian battle it out with the Jawas or is an alliance in the cards?. Written by: Rodney Barnes. Art by: Georges Jeanty. Cover by: Kaare Andrews. Page Count: 28...
DC Preview: DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #2
The survivors of a horrifying vampire attack, led by Deathstroke, take shelter with Talia al Ghul. With intel from a hero recently saved from vampirism, John Constantine prepares them for a (suicide) mission, while Midnighter goes through every scenario in his head and finds out the dark truth. Meanwhile the mysterious vampire Lord Cinder has become aware of their plans and prepares a surprise…
aiptcomics
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0