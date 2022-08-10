ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

KOMO News

Crews respond to overnight Kent house fire that displaces family

KENT, Wash. — Crews responded to a house fire in Kent overnight. Puget Sound Fire said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 126th and SE 270th Street. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the house. A family of five was able to make it out OK.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Pilot dead after crashing in dense forest near Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — A person is dead after crashing their plane near Sequim. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a resident first heard a low flying plane and called deputies, saying they thought the engine may have sputtered before the crash Wednesday around 3 p.m. Rescue crews rushed...
SEQUIM, WA
DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday

At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
BUCODA, WA
KOMO News

Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands

Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Sammamish suspect in custody after hours-long standoff

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A male suspect is in custody after hosting a standoff with police at a Sammamish home. The Eastside Fire and Rescue Twitter account said crews staged early Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. near the intersection of SE Klahanie Blvd and 244th Place SE. King County deputies...
SAMMAMISH, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested after hours-long standoff with Kent police

KENT, Wash. — A man is in custody after holding a standoff with police for several hours. The Kent Police Department said it was initially called to the Olympic Skyline Apartments in the 10000 block of SE 253 Pl. around 11 a.m. for reports of someone threatening others with a weapon.
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest

Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA

