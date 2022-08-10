Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Crews respond to overnight Kent house fire that displaces family
KENT, Wash. — Crews responded to a house fire in Kent overnight. Puget Sound Fire said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 126th and SE 270th Street. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the house. A family of five was able to make it out OK.
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies Recover ‘Massive Amount of Stolen Property’ After Report of Shots Fired
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it recovered at least four stolen vehicles and a “massive amount of stolen property” after responding to the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm on Aug. 8. A Freightliner service truck was tracked to the location using the...
KOMO News
Pilot dead after crashing in dense forest near Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — A person is dead after crashing their plane near Sequim. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a resident first heard a low flying plane and called deputies, saying they thought the engine may have sputtered before the crash Wednesday around 3 p.m. Rescue crews rushed...
Fire at multicare Tacoma general? Lots of fire trucks and smoke, anyone know what’s going on?
Fire at multicare Tacoma general? Lots of fire trucks and smoke, anyone know what’s going on?. Maybe some people are stuck in the elevator. When I worked at Saint Joe’s the fire department would help people that were stuck elevators.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
Chronicle
DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday
At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
Body discovered near dock at Sammamish Landing Park
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a dock at Sammamish Landing Park on Tuesday. King County deputies said they were called at 4:30 p.m. to the park, which is located in the 4600 block of East Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast.
KOMO News
Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands
Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
53-Years-Old Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred on Highway 204 on Friday. The officials stated that Kimberly Moore, of Rancho Cucamonga, California was killed in a fatal crash. She was the passenger on the motorcycle which crashed into a 29-year-old Arlington man, who stopped at the 20th Street SE intersection.
q13fox.com
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
Man Fleeing From Police Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler attempted to stop a red Ford Truck travelling south on Pacific Avenue. The officer believed that the driver was severely impaired. The trooper stated that the driver almost hit a pedestrian. The driver was driving on the sidewalks, endangering pedestrians. The troopers followed him...
KOMO News
Sammamish suspect in custody after hours-long standoff
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A male suspect is in custody after hosting a standoff with police at a Sammamish home. The Eastside Fire and Rescue Twitter account said crews staged early Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. near the intersection of SE Klahanie Blvd and 244th Place SE. King County deputies...
Residents near Klahanie neighborhood told to shelter in place due to police activity
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Residents within a quarter-mile of 244th Place and SE Klahanie Boulevard in Sammamish are being told to shelter in place due to police activity. Police responded to a domestic situation around 3 p.m. Since then, one person has barricaded themselves inside a home, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
KOMO News
Driver in custody, 4 King Co. deputies treated for smoke inhalation after fiery car crash
BURIEN, Wash. — Four deputies from the King County Sheriff's Office were treated for smoke inhalation and a man was in custody after a car caught fire after crashing down a hill Tuesday morning following a welfare check on a couple found asleep in the vehicle, authorities said. The...
KOMO News
Thieves break into Ballard post office, steal automated postal machine before ditching it
A Ballard post office was broken into early Thursday morning but the thing thieves stole was left behind in West Seattle. U.S. Postal Inspector John Wiegand said they were told the front doors to the Ballard Post Office were broken. Investigators found nothing but the automated postal machine was stolen....
KOMO News
Lightning causes power outages, electrical fire as a storm rolls through the Puget Sound
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Public Utilities says around 9,500 customers were without power Wednesday morning due to lightning strikes. A thunderstorm rolled through the south sound area Wednesday morning and made its way northwest over West Seattle and Bainbridge Island. Off the shore of Tacoma, lightning hit a boat near...
WATCH: Teslas Explode, Ammo Goes Off During Wild House Fire In Lynnwood
Firefighters had trouble containing the fire due to the stray bullets, according to reports.
KOMO News
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with Kent police
KENT, Wash. — A man is in custody after holding a standoff with police for several hours. The Kent Police Department said it was initially called to the Olympic Skyline Apartments in the 10000 block of SE 253 Pl. around 11 a.m. for reports of someone threatening others with a weapon.
Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
