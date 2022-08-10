Read full article on original website
Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’
Boris Johnson has joked the next prime minister will “for certain be either a man or a woman”.The outgoing Tory leader spoke about his successor in one of his final Downing Street garden events and discussed the UK’s cost of living crisis.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament
Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
Boris Johnson ‘disgraceful’ for passing cost of living support to successor, says Rayner
Angela Rayner criticised Boris Johnson for refusing to introduce new cost of living measures until a new prime minister has been chosen.The deputy Labour leader believes Mr Johnson should be doing more after clinging on to the job “with white knuckles” until September.“I think it’s disgraceful that Boris Johnson, as the prime minister, has said ‘it’s not my responsibility anymore’. He’s the prime minister of this country,” Ms Rayner said.“Where are you? How dare you let people down when they need you so much.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
Boris Johnson used rude words when I told him to quit, says Scottish Tory leader
Boris Johnson used “rude” words when Douglas Ross called for his resignation, the Scottish Conservative leader has said.Mr Ross was among the first senior Tories to tell the Prime Minister to go earlier this year over partygate, before he rescinded his calls citing the need for stability at the top of Government when Russia invaded Ukraine.Speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with broadcaster Iain Dale, Mr Ross recalled Mr Johnson’s reaction when he told him to quit immediately after a session of Prime Minister’s Questions.“Because I was one of the first senior figures to tell the Prime...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
'I'm very concerned about how many women have been locked up': Liz Truss is ready to scrap the threat of jail over failure to pay £159 licence fee
Liz Truss said she will order a review into whether failing to pay for a TV licence should be a criminal offence. Watching television or the BBC iPlayer without a £159-a-year licence can currently lead to a court appearance and a £1,000 fine – or even jail if the fine goes unpaid.
Boris Johnson’s south London home has hit the market
Looking for a new place to live? Because BoJo is selling his south London home for just £1.6 million. We heard they’re having a cheese and wine leaving do and everyone’s invited. If someone offers the asking price he and Carrie will make a £400,000 profit off...
More than 100,000 people join Don’t Pay UK in protest against energy price rises
More than 100,000 people have pledged to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity from October in protest against rocketing energy prices, according to a campaign group. Don’t Pay UK, which launched in June this year, said its campaign had reached “millions of people” and the support received so...
Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss
Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
‘What?’: Boris Johnson dodges question about answering Rishi Sunak’s calls
Boris Johnson appeared to dodge a question about “answering Rishi Sunak’s calls” during an interview on Friday (12 August).The outgoing prime minister claimed the query “does not change the price of fish” - suggesting it was irrelevant as he spoke on the UK’s energy crisis.Mr Sunak claimed last night that Mr Johnson has not returned his calls since he resigned from government.“I think that’s one of those Westminster questions that doesn’t change the price of fish,” the PM said, when asked if he’ll start answering calls.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
U-turns, dodging scrutiny: does Liz Truss share Boris Johnson’s bad habits?
It is perhaps fair to say Tory MPs have mixed feelings about ousting Boris Johnson. The parliamentary party moved decisively against him, only to then spend weeks lamenting the departure of a man who won them an 80-seat majority. Now some fear they are about to replace him with Johnson Mark 2 – but one who shares only his negative characteristics.
Labour shadow minister inadvertently breached MPs’ code of conduct
An investigation has found Labour shadow minister David Lammy breached the MPs’ code of conduct by inadvertently failing to register a total of 16 interests on time.These included payments for Black History Month speaking engagements and appearances on a commercial radio station, as well as tickets to American football and boxing matches in London, worth more than £40,000.Under the rules, MPs must register changes to their financial interests within 28 days.In her summary, Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone said she initially opened an inquiry on June 16 after receiving an allegation that Mr Lammy was involved in eight events between...
Liz Truss hints at further cost of living support if made prime minister
Liz Truss has hinted she would consider further support for struggling households if made prime minister, after previously taking a hard stance on “handouts”.Her opponent, Rishi Sunak, meanwhile told the BBC that the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help struggling households, and pitched himself as the more realistic candidate to be the next premier.With analysts predicting average annual household energy bills could top £4,200 in January, the cost-of-living issue continues to dominate the exchanges in the battle to succeed Boris Johnson.The two contenders are set to face further questions from Conservative party members at a hustings in Cheltenham on...
Sturgeon says Truss asked her about how to get into Vogue magazine
Nicola Sturgeon has said Liz Truss “looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp” after the First Minister told her she had been in Vogue twice.Ms Sturgeon said the Foreign Secretary asked her about how to get into the magazine when they briefly met last year.Earlier in the Tory leadership race, Ms Truss dismissed Ms Sturgeon as an “attention seeker”.Ms Sturgeon was interviewed by LBC’s Iain Dale at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre during the city’s Fringe festival, where she described Boris Johnson as a “disgrace to the office of Prime Minister”.Asked about Ms Truss’s comments about her,...
Shelving of Yorkshire asylum centre raises questions about policy – and Patel
Analysis: as Boris Johnson’s immigration proposals face another setback, the home secretary’s position is also in doubt
Edinburgh Fringe: Frankie Boyle says a lot of performers at ‘elitist’ festival are ‘parasites’
Frankie Boyle has said that many of the acts performing at the Edinburgh Fringe are “parasites” as he discussed elitism within the festival.The annual arts festival returned to the Scottish capital this August, with more than 3,000 acts performing.Appearing in the BBC documentary The Fringe, Fame and Me this week, comedian Boyle said that, while the Fringe had produced “a lot of great comedy”, it was a “very middle class thing” and unrepresentative of the larger comedy landscape.“Think of how much more it could be if it was democratised, if you actually had voices from all the different parts...
Energy bill price cap rise should not go ahead, says Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the energy price cap rise should not go ahead, as she accused the UK Government of being “missing in action” on the issue.The First Minister said many families will be facing destitution in the coming months as a result of soaring bills, saying the scale of the UK Government response should match that of the Covid pandemic.The Scottish Government’s resilience room will meet later on Thursday to discuss further support for households.Ms Sturgeon spoke as she visited the Lowson Memorial Church’s breakfast club in Forfar, Angus.The First Minister said: “When we look ahead at what is...
Former NI Conservative chair application to re-join rejected
A former chair of the Northern Ireland Conservatives, who resigned over the Protocol and Boris Johnson, said he was disappointed his application to re-join was rejected by local members. Businessman Alan Dunlop was chair of the party for five years but quit last October. He said he was the victim...
Boris Johnson won’t say whether he will keep ignoring Rishi Sunak’s calls
Boris Johnson has refused to say whether he will continue to ignore calls from his former chancellor Rishi Sunak.The Tory leadership contender – who resignation last month help spark the cabinet revolt which ended Mr Johnson’s premiership – revealed the PM was no longer returning his calls and messages.Grilled about the fall-out and whether he had spoken to Johnson since he quit, Sunak told a hustings event: “I haven’t – I’ve messaged and called but, unsurprisingly, he hasn’t returned my calls.”Johnson, asked if he would stop ignoring Sunak, told reporters during a visit to North Wales: “That’s one of...
Sunak and Truss are ‘fighting each other like rats in a sack’, says shadow justice secretary
A Labour shadow minister has accused Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak of “fighting each other like rats in a sack” while households are worrying about how to pay bills amid a cost of living crisis.Steve Reed, the shadow secretary of state for justice, accused the “zombie government” of “doing absolutely nothing” to help the public.“Millions of families are desperately worried [about debt]... And instead of doing anything to help, this government has Sunak and Truss fighting each other like rats in a sack,” Reed said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
