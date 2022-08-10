ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

Texas girl sworn in as police officer before her 7th chemo round

By Daniel Gravois
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egcgA_0hBiZ4K500

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas (KXAN) — The police department in a Burnet County town has a new officer, and she’s just 5 years old. Isabella is being treated for neuroblastoma, which is a cancer usually found in the adrenal glands.

Police told KXAN, they first met the girl in 2020 when officers did a birthday drive-by at her home. The Granite Shoals Police Officer’s Association also held a fundraiser to help the family with travel costs.

Isabella’s first battle with neuroblastoma ended with success, but the cancer returned in 2021. Police said she now has high-risk neuroblastoma.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iI5zR_0hBiZ4K500
    Isabella, 5, with Granite Shoals police officers (Courtesy: Granite Shoals Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8kS0_0hBiZ4K500
    Isabella, 5, receiving her honorary badge from Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Allen Miley. (Courtesy: Granite Shoals Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKxTV_0hBiZ4K500
    Isabella, 5, receiving her honorary badge from Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Allen Miley. (Courtesy: Granite Shoals Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTeAy_0hBiZ4K500
    Isabella, 5, with Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears (left) and Sgt. Allen Miley (right). (Courtesy: Granite Shoals Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjHjr_0hBiZ4K500
    Isabella, 5, with Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Allen Miley. (Courtesy: Granite Shoals Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YmHn_0hBiZ4K500
    Isabella, 5, with Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Allen Miley (left) and Chief Gary Boshears (right). (Courtesy: Granite Shoals Police)

Isabella started her seventh round of chemotherapy Tuesday. She will likely spend the next 30 days in the hospital.

To show their support, Granite Shoals police on Tuesday awarded her a custom-made Granite Shoals Police badge with her name and a purple ribbon in the middle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Burnet County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Granite Shoals, TX
County
Burnet County, TX
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley
fox7austin.com

Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemo#Cancer#Kxan#Granite Shoals Police Sgt
KLST/KSAN

Body found near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a […]
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Remains of ‘Upham Girl’ identified as Kansas teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs detectives identified Upham Girl’s remains as 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison from Wichita, Kansas. Dorothy’s skeletal remains were found on March 10, 1985, when three men who were rabbit hunting came across her skeletal remains off County Rd. E73 near Upham. The road was frequented by ranchers and […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KXAN

Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
UVALDE, TX
insideedition.com

Austin Police Identify Body Found While Searching for Injured Park Visitor

While looking for an injured visitor in a park in Texas, rescue personnel stumbled across a body, officials say. The individual who was found dead has been identified by Austin Police as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti, according to CBS Austin. First responders were performing a "high angle rescue” after a park...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy