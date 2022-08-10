Wind Turbine Catches Fire, Collapses After Storms Move Through Custer County

A wind turbine in Custer County was nearly brought to the ground after it caught fire during a storm on Tuesday afternoon.

The turbine was located near State Highway 47 and North 2300 Road.

News 9 Storm Tracker Jeromy Carter was on the scene while crews assessed the damage.

Currently, it is unclear how the turbine caught fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.