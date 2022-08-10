Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Support sales tax initiative for schools
I am watching, reading and listening to the discussions over the November vote for a one-cent sales tax for school repair or construction. As is the most common case in these matters, the loudest voices seem to be negative, but I am in favor of this one-cent sales tax. When I ask folks why they voted against this sales tax or are against it now, the majority has responded, “I don’t know what it is for, or who it will impact.”
Henry Co. officials seeking resident participation in broadband internet survey
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new survey has been created by Henry County officials for residents regarding their home internet service that will be used to expand internet options county-wide. Henry County says the survey was created for people who want to upgrade their internet connections, but have limited alternative provider options. According to […]
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna Town Council discusses religious services on public property
At their monthly public meeting on Monday, the Gretna Town Council discussed the permissibility of allowing churches to hold services on public property and issues with connecting water and sewer lines to the new Tradesman Trucking building planned for Gretna Industrial Park. On the agenda for the meeting was a...
chathamstartribune.com
Hands-on learning promotes life skill development with 4-H
Pittsylvania County 4-H hosted two day camps in July for local youth. Cloverbud Day Camp (ages 5-8) was offered July 25-26 and Junior Day Camp (ages 9-13) was offered July 28-29. Throughout both day camps, participants experienced a variety of learning opportunities. Coaches from the Piedmont Youth Soccer League led...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville schools open with handful of vacancies
Danville school leaders say they filled most of the vacancies created by summer turnover. But there are still a few positions to fill as they begin the 2022-2023 school year. At one point the school system’s Human Resources Division reported 60 vacant positions. Some were newly created and others were existing positions left vacant. Assistant Superintendent Natalie Halloran told the School Board Thursday that only a small handful remain. “For the few remaining vacancies we will open the year with certified staffer in the classrooms, so all students will have a certified teacher in front of them,” Halloran said.
WDBJ7.com
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham First eyes Main Street grant
The River District Association brings new business to Danville through the Dream Launch program — which awards selected entrepreneurs a grant to start or expand a business. It's seen as a way to populate the many storefronts in River City and return vitality to the downtown area. The Danville-Pittsylvania...
alamancenews.com
Graham city council meets despite protesters
Graham’s city council meeting Tuesday night was conducted while about a half dozen protesters, led by Faith Cook with a bullhorn, chanted against the Graham police department’s hiring last year of Douglas Strader. Strader is a former Greensboro policeman who was fired for an offense other than the...
chathamstartribune.com
Top Sovah exec to retire
The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
chathamstartribune.com
Breaking ground on Caesars Virginia in Danville
With scoops of dirt from silver shovels, Danville moved toward becoming a destination city this morning when the ground was officially broken for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site. "It's a transformational project," said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. The $650 million resort and casino is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area, as well as visitors from all over the globe. "This feel more like a pep rally than a groundbreaking," said Principal Chief Richard Sneed of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which has joined Caesars as investor partners. Locally, Kirby Wright of Negril Inc and W & W Luxury Limousine Service and Tammy Wright-Warren were announced as being a third, local and minority partner in the venture. The casino is expected to open in late 2024.
WSLS
Danville’s White Mill project just steps away from beginning construction
DANVILLE, Va. – A project years in the making is now just a few steps away from beginning construction. Danville’s White Mill has sat vacant for over a decade, and after years of discussion, the former textile mill will soon get a makeover. Now there are just a...
WDBJ7.com
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Roanoke County residents have power as of early Wednesday morning. EARLIER STORY: More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
chathamstartribune.com
God’s Final Call and Warning provide temporary relief
Woodrow Wilson Intermediate School was the host for God’s Final Call and Warning’s latest event on Aug. 3. Ralph Rhyne is the president and founder and he explains the mission behind the effort. “My organization works with the Danville School Board to eliminate childhood hunger and food insecurity...
chathamstartribune.com
Hearing set for Smitherman assault case
John Christopher Baker of Penhook was arraigned in Pittsylvania County General District Court Monday morning on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery against former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman with Hon. Allen Wayne Dudley Jr. presiding. Baker tried to secure the services of a court-appointed attorney but was denied...
theunionstar.com
Brookneal swears in new Police Chief
The Town of Brookneal has a new Chief of Police. Robert “Bob” Kolich, III, was sworn in on Tuesday (August 9). Mayor Richard Adams swore him in. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information about the new BPD chief, found in the Union Star.
chathamstartribune.com
Public hampering efforts to combat cat colony in Danville
Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
timesvirginian.com
Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show
Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
cardinalnews.org
Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
