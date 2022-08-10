With scoops of dirt from silver shovels, Danville moved toward becoming a destination city this morning when the ground was officially broken for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site. "It's a transformational project," said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. The $650 million resort and casino is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area, as well as visitors from all over the globe. "This feel more like a pep rally than a groundbreaking," said Principal Chief Richard Sneed of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which has joined Caesars as investor partners. Locally, Kirby Wright of Negril Inc and W & W Luxury Limousine Service and Tammy Wright-Warren were announced as being a third, local and minority partner in the venture. The casino is expected to open in late 2024.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO