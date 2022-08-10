ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashvillians line up to adopt first batch of rescued beagles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Before the Nashville Humane Association even opened their doors Thursday morning, there was already a long line of people waiting outside—they were eager to meet some of the rescued beagles brought to the shelter this week. Late Tuesday night, the shelter in West Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Murfreesboro files lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill for multiple contaminations

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a press conference Wednesday, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland announced the city will be filing a federal lawsuit taking action against the owners and operators of Middle Point Landfill for alleging multiple contaminations of the toxic chemical PFAS and leachate in Rutherford County including rivers, ground water and recreational areas.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Franklin Police Department Chief seeking recruits with 'heart and courage'

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this week city leaders in Franklin held a meeting to talk about safety in the city. Franklin's police chief talked about the need to hire not just more officers but the right kind of officers. She talked about some of the things she's looking for in a recruit. She talked about not only the number of officers but the right kind of recruits.
FRANKLIN, TN
'Not an exaggeration': Inflation, low supplies plaguing Nashville breweries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nationwide CO2 shortage coupled with inflation is impacting breweries and their operations across the country, that includes Music City. FOX 17 News spoke with locally owned and operated TailGate and The Black Abbey breweries. Both tell us they have enough CO2 supplies, and they don't need to cut back on operations. But inflation and supply issues as a whole are plaguing their business, doubling and almost tripling prices in some instances.
NASHVILLE, TN
Metro teachers claim a teacher got full-time pay for working two days per week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Metro teachers are outraged after they say a teacher got full-time pay for only coming to school two days per week. Teachers say most of the time when another teacher is absent, especially on a routine basis, they are notified about it. But teachers Wednesday say they were told by administration not to ask questions about this one teacher and were told to keep their mouths shut.
NASHVILLE, TN
Director of Metro Schools responds to School Security Officer concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville school security officers tell FOX17 News they don’t feel safe. This comes as Metro Schools, along with Metro Police, announced a new safety plan which includes officers highly visible at all elementary schools and officers working overtime. “Talk about why you feel...
NASHVILLE, TN
Overturned semi carrying frozen chicken closes I-40 Westbound overnight in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported an overturned tractor trailer caused the shutdown of I-40 Westbound late Wednesday night. The accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. at mile marker 211.2. All Westbound lanes and the left shoulder were blocked. TDOT estimates that the freeway will re-open about 6 a.m. on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wanted Nashville man arrested in Murfreesboro after police chase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning while driving a stolen SUV. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) lieutenant contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detective about a stolen 2022 Ford Bronco and the owner used Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to find the vehicle in Murfreesboro around 9 a.m., according to MPD.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Flash Flood Warning expires for Midstate counties

---------- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan reports the warning has been issued for Maury, Bedford, Giles, and Marshall counties until 2 p.m. Wednesday. As of 12 p.m., up to 4" has fallen—which could lead to localized flooding...
TENNESSEE STATE

