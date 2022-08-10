Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
fox17.com
GT America Driver advocates for dogs in need at Music City Grand Prix race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — GT America Driver who attended Music City's Grand Prix Robb Holland helped raise $2,000 for the Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue. Holland’s goal over the Grand Prix race weekend was to raise awareness about this rescue and the need for adoptions and volunteers. In addition,...
fox17.com
Nashvillians line up to adopt first batch of rescued beagles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Before the Nashville Humane Association even opened their doors Thursday morning, there was already a long line of people waiting outside—they were eager to meet some of the rescued beagles brought to the shelter this week. Late Tuesday night, the shelter in West Nashville...
fox17.com
TN School Bond Authority voted, approved TSU housing leases with hotels, residences halls
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University’s (TSU) move in day for returning students is Friday, August 19. Just about a week away, some students will have to live in hotels off campus instead of in dorms on-campus. TSU leaders told FOX 17 News previously that this housing...
fox17.com
Singer-Songwriter Amy Grant postpones tour dates to recover after Nashville bike accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Singer-songwriter Amy Grant has postponed her fall tour dates to recover from injuries sustained during a Nashville bike accident according to her management team. Grant was initially hospitalized following the July 27 accident which took place while she was biking with a friend in the city. Now, her management...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro City Council approves amphitheater project with Bourbon Bros. and Boot Barn
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a finalized development agreement with Notes Live INC for a new live entertainment campus at the southeast corner of Medical Center Pkwy and Gateway Blvd. The agreement included Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, Boot Barn Hall, and Sunset Colosseum on the Stones River.
fox17.com
Former VP of cancer research organization sentenced to 4 years for embezzlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The former vice president of a national cancer research organization has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for allegedly embezzling more than $3.7 million from the T.J. Martell Foundation. Melissa Goodwin, of Nashville, is charged with wire fraud and pleaded guilty back in...
fox17.com
Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
fox17.com
Sunny Day Club in Bellevue breaks through the fog of dementia, exhaustion
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Taking care of a family member with Alzheimer’s or dementia is extremely difficult. Statistics show many caregivers die before their loved ones. For those caregivers, it is a 24/7 job without a break. This explains the heart and soul behind the Sunny Day Club...
fox17.com
40 beagles rescued from breeding facility brought to Nashville for treatment, adoption
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Forty of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been brought to a shelter in West Nashville for treatment and possible future adoption. The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) brought 40 of the dogs to help with placement and care. They'll...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro files lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill for multiple contaminations
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a press conference Wednesday, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland announced the city will be filing a federal lawsuit taking action against the owners and operators of Middle Point Landfill for alleging multiple contaminations of the toxic chemical PFAS and leachate in Rutherford County including rivers, ground water and recreational areas.
fox17.com
Franklin Police Department Chief seeking recruits with 'heart and courage'
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this week city leaders in Franklin held a meeting to talk about safety in the city. Franklin's police chief talked about the need to hire not just more officers but the right kind of officers. She talked about some of the things she's looking for in a recruit. She talked about not only the number of officers but the right kind of recruits.
fox17.com
Lebanon High School experiencing HVAC control panel problems likely due to storms Tuesday
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Lebanon High School experienced heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) control panel issues Wednesday which is believed to be caused by lightning that occurred Tuesday evening. Not all parts of the building are affected, but some classrooms at the mid and upper levels are experiencing...
fox17.com
'Not an exaggeration': Inflation, low supplies plaguing Nashville breweries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nationwide CO2 shortage coupled with inflation is impacting breweries and their operations across the country, that includes Music City. FOX 17 News spoke with locally owned and operated TailGate and The Black Abbey breweries. Both tell us they have enough CO2 supplies, and they don't need to cut back on operations. But inflation and supply issues as a whole are plaguing their business, doubling and almost tripling prices in some instances.
fox17.com
Metro teachers claim a teacher got full-time pay for working two days per week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Metro teachers are outraged after they say a teacher got full-time pay for only coming to school two days per week. Teachers say most of the time when another teacher is absent, especially on a routine basis, they are notified about it. But teachers Wednesday say they were told by administration not to ask questions about this one teacher and were told to keep their mouths shut.
fox17.com
Director of Metro Schools responds to School Security Officer concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville school security officers tell FOX17 News they don’t feel safe. This comes as Metro Schools, along with Metro Police, announced a new safety plan which includes officers highly visible at all elementary schools and officers working overtime. “Talk about why you feel...
fox17.com
Overturned semi carrying frozen chicken closes I-40 Westbound overnight in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported an overturned tractor trailer caused the shutdown of I-40 Westbound late Wednesday night. The accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. at mile marker 211.2. All Westbound lanes and the left shoulder were blocked. TDOT estimates that the freeway will re-open about 6 a.m. on Thursday.
fox17.com
Fugitive wanted for murder wounded, captured in Nashville shootout with U.S. Marshalls
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect wanted for murder by U.S. Marshalls was wounded and captured in a shooting that occurred at a Nashville apartment complex Friday morning. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) say the shooting happened early Friday morning on University Court at Tony Sudekum Apartment complex in Nashville.
fox17.com
'It's baffling': Metro Community Oversight Board wants more answers about body camera cuts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An internal audit by Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) shows a police employee violated policy when he deleted parts of officer body camera video. The audit says the employee deleted profanity from the video, which was part of a misconduct investigation. When an MNPD officer...
fox17.com
Wanted Nashville man arrested in Murfreesboro after police chase
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning while driving a stolen SUV. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) lieutenant contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detective about a stolen 2022 Ford Bronco and the owner used Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to find the vehicle in Murfreesboro around 9 a.m., according to MPD.
fox17.com
Flash Flood Warning expires for Midstate counties
---------- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan reports the warning has been issued for Maury, Bedford, Giles, and Marshall counties until 2 p.m. Wednesday. As of 12 p.m., up to 4" has fallen—which could lead to localized flooding...
