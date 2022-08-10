ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

1-8 hosts Family Day on Fort Hood range

By Allison Fox O'Connor
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCFf5_0hBiYQNN00

FORT HOOD, Texas ( FOX 44 ) — The first battalion of the eighth regiment of 1st CAV held a family day on the range today.

Sergeant First Class Michael Carroll brought his wife and three boys to the range so they could see what he does at work.

His youngest Jaxon was quite the fan of the guns on the top of the vehicle.

“It’s a pretty unique opportunity,” SFC Carroll said. “We haven’t gotten a whole lot of chances to do this throughout my career. So having them out there, especially the the times when they were this young, these two older ones, they didn’t really get to experience it in full capacity. What I do on a day to day basis.”

Alpha Company Commander Captain Larry Tran brought his girlfriend and his father to family day.

His dad says his favorite part was watching the tanks shoot rounds.

Cpt. Larry tran & family
“I like to hear the sound of the boom,” Tran’s Father said. “I haven’t heard it for a long time. But inside a tank is cool.”

“Getting to see where they spend their time and in the close quarters and see where they’re workspace is,” his girlfriend added. “It’s really cool to see how everything kind of comes together.”

1-8 Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Jay Ireland says this is not only a great way for families to see what their service member does but it’s also a morale boost for the soldiers.

“The fun part about this event is that families come from all over the country to see their soldiers,” he said. “So we’re not just seeing spouses. We’re seeing fathers and mothers and brothers. I’ve seen cousins and across the board. Everybody’s really excited to see what their soldiers do. And when the main gun goes off, everybody gets really excited.”

1-8 is planning another family day on Thursday to showcase Bradley vehicles instead of tanks to give those service members the opportunity to show their families what they do.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

FORSCOM CG visits Fort Hood

It has been one month since Gen. Andrew Poppas became the commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, and one of his first initiatives was to visit Fort Hood, to meet Soldiers and tour the installation. Upon arrival to Fort Hood Monday, Poppas was greeted by the III Armored Corps...
FORT HOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Forever Family: Maria

Meet 7-year-old Maria. She has a beautiful smile and a sweet personality! Maria enjoys playing outside, playing with Barbie dolls and using her imagination. She loves to draw, does well in school and speaks both English and Spanish. Maria would thrive in a loving family that is active and committed to keeping her in contact […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Hood, TX
Society
KLST/KSAN

Remains of ‘Upham Girl’ identified as Kansas teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs detectives identified Upham Girl’s remains as 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison from Wichita, Kansas. Dorothy’s skeletal remains were found on March 10, 1985, when three men who were rabbit hunting came across her skeletal remains off County Rd. E73 near Upham. The road was frequented by ranchers and […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Day#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Fox#Cav
KLST/KSAN

Airplane helping fight wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County. According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

CBS4 speaks with Abbott before potential debate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS4’s Sydney Hernandez interviewed Governor Greg Abbott to discuss immigration, school safety and a possible debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The first question for the governor began with his perspective on the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to end the “remain in Mexico” policy, which forced asylum seekers […]
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Entertainment lineup announced for Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced its lineup of entertainers for this year’s event. The Fair, now in its 11th year, will run from Oct. 15-23. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo Lineup:. Aaron Watson. Friday, Oct. 21. Mark Chesnutt. Saturday, Oct. 22. Los Ligaditos...
MUSIC
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy