katt sprague
2d ago
Horrible tragedy..wth is wrong with people? I really wish they could make the punishment fit the crime, maybe this bs would stop...for Christ's sake you can't even go shopping anymore without having to watch your back...My sympathies to the family and for those who had to witness this tragedy.
Related
Family mourns woman killed by driver: ‘Why would someone do that?’
Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
Mother of 13-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Grand Rapids reacts to charge against gun owner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The grandfather of a teenager who is already charged with accidentally shooting and killing a fellow teenager in Grand Rapids is now facing charges four months later. The grandfather, George Gross Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter for not locking up his gun which led...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) have arrested a Lansing woman finding a concealed gun in her possession during a traffic stop. On Thursday troopers from the MSP Lansing Post pulled over a vehicle being driven by a woman, 49, who was identified as being from Lansing. In the course of the stop, they say they found a concealed handgun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police looks for suspect who stole from Battle Creek Dollar General
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a suspect who stole from a Dollar General in Battle Creek. Several items were taken from the store on B Drive N around 8:30 p.m. July 30, police said. Exclusive dashcam video: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed...
One in custody after armed robbery at Target near Kzoo
A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery near Kalamazoo on Thursday.
Witnesses recount moments after killing at Kalamazoo Walmart
Police say the victim and the suspect have no known connection. The man is expected to be arraigned in court Thursday.
Man charged with murder after allegedly hitting pedestrian on purpose outside Walmart
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man is charged with murder after he allegedly hit a woman on purpose with his car. Xuan Thanh Vo was arraigned on one felony count of open murder Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County District Court. Vo is accused of hitting Sandy Villarreal, 65, of Kalamazoo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Bystanders followed man accused of homicide, helping police make quick arrest
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Bystanders followed the suspect in a fatal pedestrian crash, helping police quickly find and arrest the man. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arrested within three minutes of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office arriving on scene at Walmart in Oshtemo Township, Sheriff Richard Fuller III said at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 11.
Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kalamazoo Man Kills Woman in Walmart Parking Lot After Running Her Over
A Kalamazoo man was arrested earlier this week after he intentionally ran over a woman at a Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township. The incident took place Tuesday at around 12:10 pm. According to WDIV, the 65-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot when a car driven by a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man intentionally hit her.
Deputies: Teen in custody after threats, car chase
A teenager is in custody after threatening a family with a gun at a Walmart near Kalamazoo and then leading deputies on a chase Wednesday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said.
Police: Two adults found dead, toddler safe in GR home
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Grand Rapids home.
Fox17
Teen facing felony charges after threatening family at store
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17 year-old is facing multiple charges after witnesses say he pulled a gun on a family with a gun at Walmart. The teen reportedly had a confrontation with a family around 6:30 Wednesday evening at the store in Comstock Township when he threatened them.
abc57.com
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigating pedestrian homicide
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of a pedestrian on Tuesday. At 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a Walmart in the 500 block of N. 9th Street in Kalamazoo for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. According to the investigation, a...
Man and woman found dead in Grand Rapids home with unharmed toddler
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman were found dead in a Southeast Grand Rapids home with an unharmed toddler also located. Grand Rapids police said they responded to a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE and discovered two adults dead in the home. They also...
Michigan Man Hits Girl With Rock After Seeing Ex In Truck With New Man
He is now facing multiple charges.
Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week. The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday. The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business...
