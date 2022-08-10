ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS4 speaks with Abbott before potential debate

By Alejandra Yanez
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS4’s Sydney Hernandez interviewed Governor Greg Abbott to discuss immigration, school safety and a possible debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Abbott, O’Rourke may meet in Nexstar-hosted Texas governor debate

The first question for the governor began with his perspective on the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to end the “remain in Mexico” policy, which forced asylum seekers to wait out immigration proceedings in Mexico.

With busses of migrants being transported to the nation’s capital and New York City, Hernandez asked the governor if there are plans to bring busses to the Rio Grande Valley and if there are any other cities on the list to send migrants to.

Abbott replied that immigration will be scaling up on the bussing of migrants.

“The number of people across the border continues to increase,” he said. “So, we will continue to increase the bussing. Not just to Washington DC but also we are bussing to New York City.”

The governor said the idea stemmed from the Del Rio sector being overwhelmed with bussing migrants to San Antonio. rather than send them to San Antonio, Abbott said he pitched the idea of bussing to the nation’s capital.

Since the decision, about 7,000 people have been sent to Washington DC and New York City.

Hernandez also asked how the governor plans to reassure parents that their children are safe in schools.

“Immediately after what happened in Uvalde, I went to work, both in my office and as well as with the legislature to make sure that our schools would be safe when they open,” Abbott said. “We care about the students, about the teachers as well as the parents and so I issued six directives to state agencies to make our schools safer. In addition to that school safety audits have been conducted in schools across the entire state of Texas.”

Homeland Security: ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is over

He said intruder inspections are also being done in schools across the state. During this inspection, an unauthorized individual will enter onto campus and see how long it takes authorities to respond.

The governor has accepted an invitation for a debate with O’Rourke hosted by Nexstar Media on Sept 30.

CBS4 reached out to O’Rourke’s office for comment but was told he would be unavailable due to a prior commitment.

jonny.c
2d ago

There is no such thing as open borders according to Homeland Security. (A term invented by drumpf and fox notnews).20,000Border Patrol agents according to Fiscal Year 2021 data. There's also surveillance systems like Tethered AeroStat Radar Systems, he said. Blimps connected to the system have a 200-mile radius aircraft detection. There are also surveillance towers and hundreds of miles of fencing.

