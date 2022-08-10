Read full article on original website
Related
DNR Confirms Disease That Killed Thousands Of Fish At Storm Lake
(Storm Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the disease that killed thousands of fish at Storm Lake. State biologist Ben Wallace says this is the first known outbreak of “Koi Herpes Virus” in Iowa. Wallace says scientists can’t say for sure how...
Drought Degradation Continues in Southern Iowa
(Des Moines) The latest U.S. drought monitor released on Thursday shows the drought deepening border to border across southern Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says below-normal rainfall across southern Iowa over the last 45-days, coupled with warm temperatures and low humidity, has caused an atmosphere of thirst. Extreme to severe...
Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill
The herpes outbreak at Storm Lake in northwest Iowa that has killed thousands of carp in recent weeks resulted in a pungent problem for city leaders: How would they rid the shoreline of rotting fish carcasses? The most efficient way to expedite the decay would involve shoving them back into the water, but that would […] The post Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Carbon Solutions requests eminent domain of Iowa properties for carbon pipeline
A company that has been trying to put in a carbon dioxide pipeline through Siouxland and in the tri-states is looking to use eminent domain to get the project started.
Child dies after UTV accident in northwest Iowa
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and […]
kwit.org
NEWS 8.10.22: COVID-19 Increase in Iowa, Future of Wind Turbines Up in the Air in Woodbury County, Teacher Concerns and More
Federal health officials are reporting Iowa’s COVID hospitalizations continue to increase. As of today, 323 Iowans hospitalized have tested positive for the virus. That’s up from 309 last week. State health officials are reporting more than 7,100 reported positive tests in the past seven days, a slight drop...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
A helicopter will be flying low in Iowa community as part of geological survey
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Starting today, if you're heading to Fort Dodge, don't be surprised to see a helicopter flying low. You'll be able to spot the unique chopper because it will have a big hula hoop right under it. The flights are part of a geological mapping study....
Woodbury County Wind Power Ordinance Likely To Change, MidAmerican Says It’ll Scuttle Wind Farm Plan.
(Sioux City, IA) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with an updated ordinance requiring far more distance between wind turbines and residences. It’s a move that MidAmerican Energy says will likely derail its plan to build a wind farm in Woodbury County. Daniel Hair of Hornick says the wind farm would be disruptive — he led a petition drive that more than 700 county residents signed, asking supervisors to change the ordinance. It currently requires at least 12-hundred-50 feet of separation between a residence and a wind turbine, and the new proposal would require 25 hundred feet. Brenda Holtz is a landowner who opposes expanding the distance, saying it takes away property owners’ ability to decide what to do with their land. The board will hold two more public hearings before taking a final vote on its wind ordinance change.
kiwaradio.com
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
kicdam.com
Arnold Park Amusement Park to Construct Apartments for Foreign Workers
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — A long-time goal of Arnolds Park Amusement Park is coming to fruition. The park has purchased two adjacent properties and has the option on two others. CEO John Paulsley says they can finally arrange adequate housing for their summer workers who are strewn all over the area now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit
The family of a Webster County woman is suing Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for an alleged chain of errors that resulted in her death. The lawsuit claims the hospital violated federal regulations related to the discharge of emergency-room patients before they are stabilized. Government inspectors cited the hospital for two such violations […] The post After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Another Fatal UTV Accident Claims The Life Of A Northwest Iowa Child
Hinton, Iowa — Another child has died as the result of a UTV accident, this one in Plymouth County near Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:45 a.m., their emergency center received a 911 of a UTV accident with injuries that occurred at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane west of Hinton.
siouxcountyradio.com
Two people hospitalized following Wednesday accident
Two people were taken to hospitals after an accident Wednesday morning about 3 miles northeast of Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street, 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th street. Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
KCCI.com
Apartment complex in Fort Dodge causes concern for police and the neighborhood
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police say they have made more than two dozen police calls to the Becker apartments in the last few months. People who live near those apartments say they are a problem. "There has been shootings. Lots of activity," said Melissa Brockman, who lives...
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
1380kcim.com
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
nwestiowa.com
Spencer teen driver cited for marijuana
ASHTON—A Spencer 19-year-old was cited about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The cited of Junior Gregory Wilkerson stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox for speeding on 230th Street east of the Highway 60 expressway east of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kscj.com
8 YEAR OLD DIES IN UTV CRASH NEAR HINTON
AN EIGHT YEAR OLD BOY HAS DIED IN A UTV ROLLOVER ACCIDENT NEAR HINTON WEDNESDAY . THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 11:45 A.M. IN THE 28000 BLOCK OF HILL LANE. AUTHORITIES SAY THE BOY WAS DRIVING A 2012 POLARIS RANGER, WHEN HE LOST CONTROL IN A...
Comments / 1