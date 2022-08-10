Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therealdeal.com
Hartz buys Newark Airport hotel for $34M, plans demolition
Hartz Mountain Industries just acquired a Newark Liberty International Airport hotel, but has no plans to add the structure to its portfolio. Leonard Stern’s company bought the Wyndham Garden Newark Airport hotel for $34 million with plans to tear down the building, The Real Deal has learned. Demolition could begin as soon as early next year.
therealdeal.com
Supermarket nabs 20K sf at Pennrose project in Brooklyn
The real estate industry has been blamed for New York City’s food deserts — large areas without supermarkets — and in response, politicians created a zoning and tax incentive to correct that market failure. It’s not clear if it worked: A number of developers have used the...
therealdeal.com
As July rents notch another record, brokers eye August dip
Manhattan’s rental market showed no sign of a slowdown in July, as the median rent blew past records for the sixth straight month. Seasonal demand, along with would-be buyers edged out of the purchase market by higher mortgage rates and low inventory stoked those gains. Brokers say the first...
therealdeal.com
Yachts, parties and private islands: The indulgences of real estate’s richest
Remember the bad old days in New York? The 1970s had the city on the precipice of fiscal ruin, but a mouthy tax attorney named Steve Ross bet big on the metropolis that many landlords were ready to give up on. Ross’ Related Companies was part of a class of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Bayside shopping center goes for $32M to lead mid-market sales
A summer of strong mid-market investment sales in New York City, particularly in multifamily assets, paused during the first week of August. Only five transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records. Three were in Brooklyn, while Manhattan and Queens each had one. Below is more information on each, listed by dollar value:
therealdeal.com
NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
therealdeal.com
Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle
An unusual affordable housing project proposed decades ago in East Northport is finally on the horizon. D&F Development Group landed $4.2 million in infrastructure funding from Suffolk County for the $92-million Matinecock Court development project, Newsday reported. The funding, previously authorized with another developer, had to be renewed because so much time had elapsed. It will help pay for a sewage treatment plant, sidewalks and roads.
therealdeal.com
This year’s top-selling Hudson County homes
In the first half of 2022, Hudson County home sales reached uncharted territory. A Hoboken penthouse — Unit #12IJ at 1500 Hudson Street, also known as 1500 Washington Street — kicked off the year with a record-breaking $4.2 million sale. Just a month later, a penthouse condo at...
Comments / 0