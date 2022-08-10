While interest rate hikes have affected the commercial real estate sector, they’re not all that’s causing industry concern, according to participants in a panel discussion presented by Fordham University’s Real Estate Institute. The Institute offers programs leading to various degrees in real estate at Fordham’s Westchester campus in West Harrison as well as its facilities in Manhattan. Hundreds of business and industry professionals attended the Institute’s “Rising Interest Rates and the Impact on Commercial Real Estate” event that took place July 26 at Fordham’s School of Law with both in-person and virtual audiences.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO