WestfairOnline

CBRE Appointed Exclusive Leasing Agent at MerrittView in Norwalk, CT;Quickly Signs Infant Health Biomed Firm to New Lease at Class A Office Property

CBRE today announced it has been appointed the exclusive office leasing agent at 383 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT, and subsequently secured a new lease at the Class A. office complex. Evolve BioSystems, a privately held company dedicated to solutions to establish, restore, and maintain a healthy gut microbiome in infants, committed to 10,000 sq. ft. of office space at the 262,500 sq. ft. property owned by GLIC Real Estate Holdings, LLC.
NORWALK, CT
Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing

A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors. AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.
YORKTOWN, NY
Norwalk’s Emcor Group acquires Gaston Electrical

Norwalk-headquartered Emcor Group Inc., a provider of mechanical and electrical construction and building services, has acquired Gaston Electrical Co. LLC, a full-service electrical construction contractor headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1934, Gaston serves the Greater Boston area in a wide variety of...
NORWALK, CT
Splash Car Wash acquires Brewster rival

Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash in Brewster has been acquired by Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The acquisition marks Splash’s 36th car wash in New York State; the company has operated a Brewster location since 2007, which was also an acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BREWSTER, NY
Frontier Building Sold For $73M+

A New Jersey-based real estate company has purchased the Frontier Communications building on Orange Street for over $73.8 million, providing a cash infusion for the Norwalk-based telecommunications company — which subsequently signed a 20-year lease with its new landlords. That’s according to some of the latest filings posted to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
135 new housing units open at The Audubon in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s no shortage of new construction in the Elm City. On Wednesday, city leaders marked the official opening of “Phase 2” of the mixed-use development project “The Audubon New Haven.” They cut the ribbon on 135 new luxury apartments, which includes nearly 7,000 square-feet of ground-floor retail space on Orange […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Rye multifamily property sells for $1.35M

The multifamily property at 35-37 High St. in Rye has sold for $1.35 million. The property was built in 1890 and is situated on a 0.21-acre site. The property consists of five free market units – three two-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments, and the site includes eight off-street parking spaces, a laundry facility and a common garden.
RYE, NY
Feds accuse fake Westchester accounting firm of bank fraud

A Bethel, Connecticut man who allegedly ran a fake accounting firm in Westchester has been accused of trying to steal a $373,201 Paycheck Protection Plan loan. Eric James O’Neil, 57, was arrested Aug. 9 at his Bethel home on an arrest warrant and indictment issued by federal court in Boise, Idaho, where the bank that processed the loan is based.
Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield

Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Vacant Middletown commercial building collapses

MIDDLETOWN – The former shirt factory building at 21 Academy Avenue in Middletown collapsed Monday afternoon sending bricks and rubble crashing down. A portion of the debris struck an adjacent house. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told Mid-Hudson News that the city took over the building for failure to pay back...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Interest rate hikes and more affect commercial real estate

While interest rate hikes have affected the commercial real estate sector, they’re not all that’s causing industry concern, according to participants in a panel discussion presented by Fordham University’s Real Estate Institute. The Institute offers programs leading to various degrees in real estate at Fordham’s Westchester campus in West Harrison as well as its facilities in Manhattan. Hundreds of business and industry professionals attended the Institute’s “Rising Interest Rates and the Impact on Commercial Real Estate” event that took place July 26 at Fordham’s School of Law with both in-person and virtual audiences.
MANHATTAN, NY
White Plains, NY
