Outside of the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver sits a blood-stained sidewalk where the body of 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was found in broad daylight on Monday."These circumstances were certainly alarming," said Doug Schepman, a Denver Police Department spokesperson. "A passerby saw Jojo, saw a person down, recognized that they were deceased and it was suspicious and called police." On what would have been Aragon's 15th birthday, the department hosted a news conference hoping to learn more about how the teenage boy died. Police said Aragon didn't live in the area."We believe that this homicide probably occurred somewhere around 1:15...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO