9NEWS

Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim

DENVER — Denver Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man while driving on I-70. It happened near the Northfield / Quebec exit. Family members identified the man killed as Kevin Piaskowski. Tessa Riehman-Bryan can't seem to get his name out of her...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Fatal motorcycle accident in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Teller County and speed is being considered a factor. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Teller County Road 11. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a motorcycle was travelling too fast northbound and crossed over into oncoming traffic. […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Police search for clues in teen Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's death

Outside of the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver sits a blood-stained sidewalk where the body of 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was found in broad daylight on Monday."These circumstances were certainly alarming," said Doug Schepman, a Denver Police Department spokesperson. "A passerby saw Jojo, saw a person down, recognized that they were deceased and it was suspicious and called police." On what would have been Aragon's 15th birthday, the department hosted a news conference hoping to learn more about how the teenage boy died. Police said Aragon didn't live in the area."We believe that this homicide probably occurred somewhere around 1:15...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Fitness instructor fired after gym fight

DENVER — A fitness instructor in Denver has been fired after a fight broke out during his class, according to attendees of his workout class. It was all caught on tape. Now, some members of the instructor's class said it's not fair that he was let go by the gym.
DENVER, CO

