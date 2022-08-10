Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Postino brings wine, ‘snacky things’ and a sprawling patio to Highlands RanchBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Man involved in crash that killed 2 teens had 2 previous DUI convictions
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A suspected drunk driver involved in a head-on crash near Castle Rock that killed two teens last week had two previous DUI convictions, according to an arrest affidavit. The document says the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was notified of the crash on an Interstate 25...
Teen arrested in deadly I-70 shooting
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder for a deadly shooting that happened in Westminster on the night of July 31.
Man killed, 4-year-old injured in crash on Buckley Road in Aurora
A man was killed and a 4-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Buckley Road in Aurora Thursday evening.
Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim
DENVER — Denver Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man while driving on I-70. It happened near the Northfield / Quebec exit. Family members identified the man killed as Kevin Piaskowski. Tessa Riehman-Bryan can't seem to get his name out of her...
Denver father of two killed in hit-and-run crash at problem intersection
Steve Perkins, a husband and father of two, died Wednesday morning after police say a driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and took off.
Fatal motorcycle accident in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Teller County and speed is being considered a factor. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Teller County Road 11. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a motorcycle was travelling too fast northbound and crossed over into oncoming traffic. […]
Hundreds remember teens killed by drunk driving suspect
Hundreds came together in Castle Rock Wednesday to remember the lives of two teens killed in a crash over the weekend.
KRDO
A Douglas County Wildland Firefighter died while fighting The Big Swap Fire in Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Wildland Firefighter out of Douglas County has passed away while working to contain "The Big Swap Fire" in Oregon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The Firefighter, Collin Hagen, died after he was hit by a falling tree. Crews attempted to help him...
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Teller County on Thursday evening. CSP says that the accident included a Honda Fit and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was a 66-year-old from Florissant. He died on the scene according to CSP.
KKTV
Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
Police search for clues in teen Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's death
Outside of the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver sits a blood-stained sidewalk where the body of 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was found in broad daylight on Monday."These circumstances were certainly alarming," said Doug Schepman, a Denver Police Department spokesperson. "A passerby saw Jojo, saw a person down, recognized that they were deceased and it was suspicious and called police." On what would have been Aragon's 15th birthday, the department hosted a news conference hoping to learn more about how the teenage boy died. Police said Aragon didn't live in the area."We believe that this homicide probably occurred somewhere around 1:15...
Parker police ask residents to share their external home camera footage
(Parker, Colo.) The Parker Police Department is inviting residents to register their external video cameras to help catch crime. The Video Increasing Safety in Our Neighborhoods program, also known as VISION, is a program in which residents voluntarily register their external home cameras to aid the investigation of crimes within the area.
Disgusting + Shameless: Colorado Police Sergeant Arrested for Internet Luring of a Child
Sworn to serve and protect, a Colorado cop is now facing some egregious charges stemming from his internet usage. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office, Denver Police Sergeant, Timothy Ronald Hyatt, 45, was arrested on charges of internet luring of a child on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Caught on camera: Man defecates on neighbor’s lawn
This happened last week and now we’re learning police are looking into who did this and why this happened.
Friends remember Loveland preschool teacher killed in I-25 crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Loveland woman killed in a freak accident on I-25 in Mead Monday.
'She's a fighter': Castle Rock community supporting family of teen badly injured in crash
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Tuesday was a heavy first day back in class for seniors at Castle View High School. Two of their classmates, Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy, were killed in a car crash near Castle Rock over the weekend when a suspected drunk driver hit the vehicle they were in, head-on. Two other 17-year-olds in the car were hurt.
Man taken into custody following weapons call, police shooting at Denver home
A man was taken into custody following a weapons call and a police shooting at a home in Denver Wednesday evening.
Brother mourns the loss of El Paso County woman killed in shooting
On Sunday night, 26-year-old Alex Paz was killed in a shooting that also took the life of an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy.
Fitness instructor fired after gym fight
DENVER — A fitness instructor in Denver has been fired after a fight broke out during his class, according to attendees of his workout class. It was all caught on tape. Now, some members of the instructor's class said it's not fair that he was let go by the gym.
Lawsuit filed against former Greenwood Village Police officer in death of teen
AURORA, Colo. — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a former Greenwood Village Police officer charged with killing a 17-year-old boy in Aurora last year. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Arapahoe County District Court claims Adam Holen negligently caused the death of Peyton Blitstein, whose father, Todd Blitstein, is listed as the plaintiff.
