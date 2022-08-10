Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Midday Bash: Food trucks, live music in downtown Rochester
Midday Bash is part of Downtown Definitely and features lawn games, food trucks, a relaxation station with an oxygen bar, a live DJ, and more.
Park Ave. Music Fest kicks off August 13
The live and local music will throw down at The Classic, a restaurant and cocktail spot on Park Avenue. The after-party will be at ROAM Cafe.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Foodlink culinary program seeks next class of kitchen stars
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have you ever considered learning the ins-and-outs of a professional kitchen? Foodlink is recruiting for its next career fellowship program, which prepares students for jobs in the food industry. The way Clay Fox sees it, it doesn’t take much to make someone’s day. Sometimes it’s as...
Residents in 14621 Rochester zip code aim to launch new Neighborhood Association
Those in the 14621 zip code who are already on board with a new neighborhood association feel the process can go along much quicker if more people get involved.
What’s Good: Black culture festival, 100 years in business, boats
Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights Rochester’s Black Culture Festival, a local farm winning $200,000, and Rochester students building relationships with […]
Rochester’s longest established African American business to celebrate 100 years
100 years ago, the Latimer Funeral Home was established by Millard Latimer.
‘Free Dental Day’ in Rochester aims to serve hundreds Saturday
You’ll have your choice of a cleaning, filling, or a non-surgical extraction and its all first come first served.
Party in the Park 2022: Full music lineup announced for downtown Rochester’s summer concert series
The concerts take place every Thursday from June 16 through August 11. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know before you go:
‘She set the bar high’: Longtime gymnastics center to close in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. – A longtime gymnastics center in Penfield will close its doors at the start of September. For 35 years, Sarah Jane Clifford has trained tens of thousands of gymnasts and the decision to shut down, she says, was a difficult but personal one. Nearly 30 years ago, Clifford built The Gymnastics Training Center […]
monroecounty.gov
Wegmans Concerts by the Shore Continues Wednesday, August 10 With Performance by 'iGNiTE! Reggae Band'
Concert begins at 7:00 p.m. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, continues at Ontario Beach Park this Wednesday, August 10, at 7:00 p.m., featuring iGNiTE! Reggae Band. The concert is free to the public.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ousted House of Mercy residents move from MLK Park to new temporary home
After Rochester's House of Mercy facility, which welcomed some 80 homeless people each day and night, was recently shut down indefinitely following the murder of a resident and injury of another, the remaining residents were in need of new housing. Those staying at House of Mercy were temporarily moved to...
rochesterfirst.com
‘Peace BBQ’ calls on city men to help stem tide of gun violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the City of Rochester copes with the 48th homicide of 2022, Pathways to Peace, Rise Up Rochester, Roc the Peace, and other organizations came together on Hudson Avenue Thursday evening for a community bar-be-que. It’s a series of continued outreach on the streets to help people change their minds about gun violence.
iheart.com
Rochester Firefighter Expected to Speak About Attending a Racist Party
We expect to hear today from the Black Rochester firefighter who says he was forced by a white superior to attend a party that included displays of racism and misogyny. He will speak outside City Hall at 1 p.m. As first reported last month by Bob Lonsberry, the party took...
New $35M tech center coming to Monroe Community College
The State University of New York will reimburse the county for half of all project costs.
wdkx.com
Is Lyfe Jennings the R&B Version of 2Pac? [AUDIO]
The New York Times called Lyfe Jennings the “socially minded R&B singer”; does that make him the 2Pac of R&B?. Lyfe plays the guitar, bass, and piano and will perform for us live in Rochester, NY on Saturday August 17th at the Roc Summer Soul Music Festival. Listen...
Firefighter to talk about being “forced to attend Juneteenth spoof party”
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — The Black Rochester firefighter who filed a complaint against his captain accusing the captain of forcing him and others to attend what he calls a Juneteenth spoof party while on duty is planning to talk publicly about the incident for the first time Thursday in front of City Hall. The firefighter […]
‘It’s just who he was’: Bruce Kost, founder of Parkleigh dies at 85, leaves behind thriving business and legacy
85-years-old, Bruce passed away on July 8 after suffering a stroke. He leaves behind his wife, 6 kids, 7 grandkids but he also leaves behind a story.
wxxinews.org
A Black Rochester firefighter says he had to attend a private party where the Juneteenth holiday was mocked
A legal action has been filed against the city of Rochester and its Fire Department after a Black firefighter said he was pushed while on duty to attend a private party last month that had activities mocking Juneteenth, the federal holiday that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.
