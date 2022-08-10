ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Foodlink culinary program seeks next class of kitchen stars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have you ever considered learning the ins-and-outs of a professional kitchen? Foodlink is recruiting for its next career fellowship program, which prepares students for jobs in the food industry. The way Clay Fox sees it, it doesn’t take much to make someone’s day. Sometimes it’s as...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

What’s Good: Black culture festival, 100 years in business, boats

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights Rochester’s Black Culture Festival, a local farm winning $200,000, and Rochester students building relationships with […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Ousted House of Mercy residents move from MLK Park to new temporary home

After Rochester's House of Mercy facility, which welcomed some 80 homeless people each day and night, was recently shut down indefinitely following the murder of a resident and injury of another, the remaining residents were in need of new housing. Those staying at House of Mercy were temporarily moved to...
ROCHESTER, NY
‘Peace BBQ’ calls on city men to help stem tide of gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the City of Rochester copes with the 48th homicide of 2022, Pathways to Peace, Rise Up Rochester, Roc the Peace, and other organizations came together on Hudson Avenue Thursday evening for a community bar-be-que. It’s a series of continued outreach on the streets to help people change their minds about gun violence.
ROCHESTER, NY
Is Lyfe Jennings the R&B Version of 2Pac? [AUDIO]

The New York Times called Lyfe Jennings the “socially minded R&B singer”; does that make him the 2Pac of R&B?. Lyfe plays the guitar, bass, and piano and will perform for us live in Rochester, NY on Saturday August 17th at the Roc Summer Soul Music Festival. Listen...
ROCHESTER, NY

