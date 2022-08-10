ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Wednesday, August 10 – Local Mall for Sale – Former Lynn School to Become Housing – Community Updates – Photos – Sports

Weather – National Weather Service – Step outside this AM & you’ll notice a few changes compared to the last few days: (1) lots of clouds (2) an onshore breeze (3) it’s cooler out & (4) it is MUCH less humid! Clouds continue, sunny breaks later today. Other than a spot shower, cooler and generally dry: Temps in the 70s.
LYNN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Student Awarded Scholarship by Charles River Chamber

The following announcement was provided by the Charles River Regional Chamber:. Four outstanding local students have been selected to receive scholarships from the Charles River Regional Chamber. In prior years the chamber has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors who reside or attend school in Newton and Needham. Newly added in...
WATERTOWN, MA
Andover Townsman

For his dad: Andover's Nabbout chooses to attend Columbia

It was a bittersweet day last week when Andover’s Mikey Nabbout made it official. The rising St. John’s Prep senior, 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, committed to attend and play football at Columbia University, fulfilling a dream and, well, a promise. His dad, Dr. Elias Nabbout, always wanted his...
ANDOVER, MA
Watertown News

New Rep Theatre Taking Part in 2nd Annual Watertown Arts Market

The following announcement was provided by New Rep Theatre:. New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) is proud to be a part of the Watertown Arts Market on Saturday, Aug. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at Arsenal Park. This annual outdoor event features nearly 100 area artists and cultural organizations, with a variety of activities and food options. It is free and open to the public.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Petting Zoo & Water Slides Coming to Victory Field

The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Recreation Department:. The Watertown Recreation Parks Program will be hosting an exciting and fun filled doubleheader event on Friday, August 12 at our Victory Field Complex. Animal Craze (please use graphic) will have a petting zoo from 10:00am to 12:00pm, while Busy...
WATERTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Baked Blossoms' cupcakes also double as floral decorations

SOUTH BOSTON - During the pandemic many people started new hobbies, like baking. But graphic designer Lisa Mackin came up with a whole new, delicious twist on floral decorations.Inside her kitchen in South Boston, she started "Boston Baked Blossoms." This is where the one-woman cupcake company is pumping out product that serves two purposes - cupcakes posing as flowers.Theses amazingly realistic designs she creates can be used to feed and decorate any event. From a wedding to a shower, a bride's bouquet to a table arrangement that you can eat."It can be a huge cost saving for people because they...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look

QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
QUINCY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley is back to being a dry town

After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
WELLESLEY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Eater

A Fried Chicken and Oreos Restaurant Is Taking Over a Former Malden Dunkin’ Donuts

For diners in Malden, and, for some, the Greater Boston area, District Kitchen is shorthand for top-tier Chinese food. The restaurant is particularly known for its seafood and dumplings (and is the only place in town that serves those giant soup dumplings that you eat with a straw). But now, owner Stacey Zhang says she will open a new restaurant: Bam Bam Chicken will open its doors in October and, yes, in a former Dunkin’ location.
People

Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony

A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
DARTMOUTH, MA

