This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, August 10 – Local Mall for Sale – Former Lynn School to Become Housing – Community Updates – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Step outside this AM & you’ll notice a few changes compared to the last few days: (1) lots of clouds (2) an onshore breeze (3) it’s cooler out & (4) it is MUCH less humid! Clouds continue, sunny breaks later today. Other than a spot shower, cooler and generally dry: Temps in the 70s.
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
Watertown News
Watertown Student Awarded Scholarship by Charles River Chamber
The following announcement was provided by the Charles River Regional Chamber:. Four outstanding local students have been selected to receive scholarships from the Charles River Regional Chamber. In prior years the chamber has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors who reside or attend school in Newton and Needham. Newly added in...
Andover Townsman
For his dad: Andover's Nabbout chooses to attend Columbia
It was a bittersweet day last week when Andover’s Mikey Nabbout made it official. The rising St. John’s Prep senior, 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, committed to attend and play football at Columbia University, fulfilling a dream and, well, a promise. His dad, Dr. Elias Nabbout, always wanted his...
Watertown News
New Rep Theatre Taking Part in 2nd Annual Watertown Arts Market
The following announcement was provided by New Rep Theatre:. New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) is proud to be a part of the Watertown Arts Market on Saturday, Aug. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at Arsenal Park. This annual outdoor event features nearly 100 area artists and cultural organizations, with a variety of activities and food options. It is free and open to the public.
BC Heights
University To Require On-Campus Students To Isolate in Residence Halls or at Home for COVID-19
Boston College will now require on-campus students who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate in their residence halls or at their permanent residence, according to an email sent to the BC community. “As the United States and the world transition from a COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic, the University will...
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
Watertown News
Petting Zoo & Water Slides Coming to Victory Field
The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Recreation Department:. The Watertown Recreation Parks Program will be hosting an exciting and fun filled doubleheader event on Friday, August 12 at our Victory Field Complex. Animal Craze (please use graphic) will have a petting zoo from 10:00am to 12:00pm, while Busy...
Boston Baked Blossoms' cupcakes also double as floral decorations
SOUTH BOSTON - During the pandemic many people started new hobbies, like baking. But graphic designer Lisa Mackin came up with a whole new, delicious twist on floral decorations.Inside her kitchen in South Boston, she started "Boston Baked Blossoms." This is where the one-woman cupcake company is pumping out product that serves two purposes - cupcakes posing as flowers.Theses amazingly realistic designs she creates can be used to feed and decorate any event. From a wedding to a shower, a bride's bouquet to a table arrangement that you can eat."It can be a huge cost saving for people because they...
WMUR.com
Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look
QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
communityadvocate.com
Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
Owners of popular restaurant announce closure of longtime location, refer people to 2 new eateries
CHELSEA, Mass. — A popular eatery known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is closing its Chelsea restaurant and referring customers to two new locations. In a Facebook post, Floramo’s announced that its Chelsea location will be closing on Sept. 9. The restaurant has been a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984.
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
Watertown News
Most Watertown Voting Locations Will be Usual Spots, Council to Examine Election Decision Process
After initially proposing that several precincts would move to different polling locations for the September 2022 election, which would particularly impact residents in the eastern half of Watertown, the final plan only moves one precinct on a temporary basis. The Council not only voted to set the polling locations for...
Eater
A Fried Chicken and Oreos Restaurant Is Taking Over a Former Malden Dunkin’ Donuts
For diners in Malden, and, for some, the Greater Boston area, District Kitchen is shorthand for top-tier Chinese food. The restaurant is particularly known for its seafood and dumplings (and is the only place in town that serves those giant soup dumplings that you eat with a straw). But now, owner Stacey Zhang says she will open a new restaurant: Bam Bam Chicken will open its doors in October and, yes, in a former Dunkin’ location.
People
Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony
A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
