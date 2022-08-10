The team at 2Hawk in the Rouge Valley of Oregon looks like they have a lot of fun making wine. Their website has a load of fun videos showcasing the vibe of their business. Winemaker Kiley Evans loves what he does and it shows in their wines. American Malbec is currently exploring its identity and this wine is helping that along. This is a Rogue Valley Malbec that has savory mocha feels along with definite hints of briny olives. The palate is deep and soulful with low-ish acidity, but enough to give the wine balance. It’s delicious and pleading to be paired with grilled meat.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO