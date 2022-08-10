ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2Hawk Darow Series Malbec 2018

The team at 2Hawk in the Rouge Valley of Oregon looks like they have a lot of fun making wine. Their website has a load of fun videos showcasing the vibe of their business. Winemaker Kiley Evans loves what he does and it shows in their wines. American Malbec is currently exploring its identity and this wine is helping that along. This is a Rogue Valley Malbec that has savory mocha feels along with definite hints of briny olives. The palate is deep and soulful with low-ish acidity, but enough to give the wine balance. It’s delicious and pleading to be paired with grilled meat.
OREGON STATE
2022 Sonoma Grape Harvest Kicks Off, Joined By Sparkling and Limited White Grapes in Napa

As summer slowly draws to a close, winemakers in multiple California regions are approaching and beginning their harvests. The Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance announced the start of its picking season on Monday, while Napa Valley winemakers Honig Vineyard and Schramsberg Vineyards officially kicked off the region’s white and sparkling wine harvest last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE

