Court docs: Man sexually battered woman during lap dance

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A male dancer performing a show ala the popular movie Magic Mike is accused of sexually battering a woman during a lap dance at a local nightclub this past weekend, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Jaime C. Kuebler

Fort Wayne Police officers were called to Piere’s Entertainment Center at 5629 St. Joe Road just after midnight on Sunday morning and arrested 48-year-old Jaime C. Kuebler, also known as Jaime C. Kueble, shortly thereafter.

Kuebler is accused of pulling down a woman’s dress as he performed a lap dance with her, court documents said. He’s then accused of putting his mouth on her breast before taking her hand and trying to put it on his exposed crotch.

Several witnesses told police they, as well as the woman, told Kuebler to stop, court documents said. The witnesses then shoved Kuebler off the woman, according to court documents. The woman did not give Kuebler consent to touch her in the way he did, the woman and witnesses told police in court documents.

According to advertisements, the nightclub was running a “Ladies Night Out Party” with a “Magic Mike” tribute performance that included male dancers from the “Magic Mike XXL Show” that Saturday night.

After being booked into Allen County Jail on a preliminary felony count of sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of public indecency, Kuebler was given monitored release while his case winds through the judicial system.

