sfstandard.com

SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market

The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can

What takes four years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco. That costly, boxy bin is among six trash cans hitting San Francisco’s streets this summer in the city’s long saga in search of the perfect can. Overflowing trash cans are a common sight in the Northern California city, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Warm Temperatures Expected to Heat Up Bay Area Next Week

Expect many parts of the Bay Area — particularly inland metros — to get uncomfortably hot next week. High temperatures in the low-90s are forecasted as early as Tuesday in San Jose, Concord, and other parts of the region... though San Francisco and more coastal areas won't likely see temps hotter than the mid-70s. [Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'

Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins denies $100K payment was for Boudin recall effort

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is facing some ethics questions after it was revealed she took a paid consultant job for a non-profit linked to the effort to recall her predecessor Chesa Boudin.Jenkins was appointed by Mayor London Breed to replace recalled Boudin last month. She previously has said she volunteered to work on the campaign against him after she quit her job as a prosecutor for the DA's office.As was first reported in the San Francisco Standard, a financial disclosure form showed Jenkins was paid at least $100,000 to work for the non-profit organization Neighbors for a Better San Francisco.A billionaire who bankrolled the recall is a member of that organization's board.Jenkins told KPIX 5 she did not receive compensation from the recall campaign itself, releasing a statement that said in part: "My work for the non-profit organization focused on public safety...and other legal work supporting communities ranging from formerly incarcerated women to helping advise the business community on public safety concerns and issues." 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials

Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE

