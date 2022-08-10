SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is facing some ethics questions after it was revealed she took a paid consultant job for a non-profit linked to the effort to recall her predecessor Chesa Boudin.Jenkins was appointed by Mayor London Breed to replace recalled Boudin last month. She previously has said she volunteered to work on the campaign against him after she quit her job as a prosecutor for the DA's office.As was first reported in the San Francisco Standard, a financial disclosure form showed Jenkins was paid at least $100,000 to work for the non-profit organization Neighbors for a Better San Francisco.A billionaire who bankrolled the recall is a member of that organization's board.Jenkins told KPIX 5 she did not receive compensation from the recall campaign itself, releasing a statement that said in part: "My work for the non-profit organization focused on public safety...and other legal work supporting communities ranging from formerly incarcerated women to helping advise the business community on public safety concerns and issues."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO